Watch: Transgender Group Storms Women's Restroom at Capitol in Bizarre Stunt

Despite House Speaker Mike Johnson setting the record straight, the fight to put men in women’s bathrooms at the Capitol continues, with activists openly defying him on Wednesday.

The issue began after transgender politician Democrat Sarah McBride of Delaware was elected to the House of Representatives.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina was outspoken in her opposition to McBride using the women’s restroom at the Capitol, adopting the very controversial position that men should use men’s restrooms.

Johnson announced the bathroom rules for the Capitol on Nov. 20, which seemed to put the issue to rest, confirming that men cannot play dress-up and force their way into women’s spaces.

However, a video posted to X by self-described nonbinary media personality Jerome Trammel indicated the war is ongoing. The clip showed a cabal of transgender activists invading a women’s restroom at the Capitol.

United States Capitol banned transgender women from using the women’s bathroom! My trans friends & I went to the Capitol & had a MEETING IN THE LADIES ROOM! 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/wfW2n3NRSU — Jerome Trammel, M.B.A (@MrJeromeTrammel) December 5, 2024

Trammel was clearly aware of the rules, as the caption read, “United States Capitol banned transgender women from using the women’s bathroom! My trans friends & I went to the Capitol & had a MEETING IN THE LADIES ROOM!”

Putting it plainly, the footage displays a bunch of confused men breaking the rules set by Johnson.

This clip was posted Wednesday. A longer version was uploaded Thursday that tagged Mace.

The caption told her, “We hope you will enjoy!!”

Mace responded on her own X account, making it clear that she was unimpressed.

The trannies came, they saw, and they did not conquer during their protest. #HoldTheLine — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 5, 2024

Mace, who said she has received harassment — including death threats — over her stand on this issue, has explained that she feels strongly about safe, separate spaces for women because she is a survivor of both rape and domestic abuse.

WARNING: The following post contains discussion of sexual assault that some may find disturbing.

No wonder Nancy Mace is such an advocate for women’s private spaces here is a little bit of her story that she shared with Piers Morgan! pic.twitter.com/fLjdW5Tfqo — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) December 1, 2024

It’s unclear what the intent of Wednesday’s stunt was, but Nancy Mace and her fellow conservatives are not laughing.

Trammel filmed a group of perverts breaking the rules at the Capitol and put it on social media for all to see.

These leftists were asking to be arrested.

It’s unfortunate that it has come to this, but their stunt should prompt Johnson to place police at bathroom entrances to ensure more men don’t engage in the same behavior for attention.

People on the left often tout themselves as champions of women, but the bathroom debacle shows conservatives are actually the ones with women in mind.

Women must have their own spaces, their own sports and their own unique roles as mothers and caregivers that can never be replaced or replicated.

The culture is shifting against transgender ideology.

Conservatives must be proactive in finding where it persists and addressing it.

