Bill Clinton, Whose AG Ordered Waco Assault That Killed Children, Fumes About Minneapolis ICE Shootings

For many social media users, the irony was inescapable.

Former President Bill Clinton, whose first term started with the bloodbath in Waco, Texas, and whose second term included impeachment on charges of lying under oath, took to social media on Sunday to weigh in on the leftist violence erupting in Minnesota.

And the responses it stirred were scathing.

Clinton not only implicitly blamed the loss of two lives on President Donald Trump’s administration, he accused the administration of lying about it.

Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come. This is one of them. pic.twitter.com/fr4TclLBZd — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 25, 2026

“Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come,” Clinton wrote. “This is one of them.”

Clinton’s record, as many users of the social media platform X noted, doesn’t exactly give him the moral high ground.

In 1993, then Attorney General Janet Reno ordered the assault on the Branch Davidian complex in Waco, Texas, that resulted in the deaths of 76 Branch Davidians — including two dozen children — as well as four federal agents, as KWKT-TV in Waco noted in a report on the confrontation’s 30th anniversary.

Decades later, the truth behind the Waco deaths remains shrouded in controversy, particularly the origin of the fire that engulfed the compound on April 19, 1993. But the loss of life is an inescapable fact — and it happened on Clinton’s watch.

Clinton — Willie B Free (@B26343B) January 26, 2026

Says the guy who rounded up illegal aliens at gunpoint ands burned down the Branch Davidian compound resulting in 76 deaths, including 20 children and then lied about it to the public.

Sit down Billy and answer your congressional subpoena. — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) January 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Clinton’s accusation that the Trump administration is not being truthful rang hollow for many, given the 42nd president’s copious record of failing to tell the truth during investigations of his dalliance with a White House intern.

That led the Republican-controlled House to impeach him in 1998 on charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice. (Clinton was acquitted in a Senate trial.)

He’s a lie expert. — Steve (@Steve3449) January 26, 2026

No! He would never do something like that — quodscripsi is doing grand, how about you? (@thoughtsofquod) January 26, 2026

And Clinton’s current standoff with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform over his refusal to testify about his relationship with the deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein isn’t helping his case.

Quoting the same guy who refuses to go in front of congress to speak on his doings on Epstein Island. The irony. — Séamus (@Shadarach) January 26, 2026

There’s no doubt that Clinton remains a popular figure in the Democratic Party today.

But there’s also no doubt that the considerable baggage that came with his tumultuous time in office will taint any comment he makes that involves veracity from public officials.

James Golden, former producer for the legendary conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, summed it up in an X post, citing one of Clinton’s most infamous lies to the American people.

Says the man who told us “not to believe” he was having sex with “that woman” in the Oral Office. Bill Clinton says Trump admin ‘told us not to believe what we’ve seen’ after latest Minnesota shooting https://t.co/HMLSSX6R6N #FoxNews — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) January 26, 2026

“Says the man who told us ‘not to believe’ he was having sex with ‘that woman’ in the Oral Office,” Golden wrote, using his Limbaugh show handle of “Bo Snerdley.”

The overall message from social media commenters was clear — Bill Clinton should sit this one out.

