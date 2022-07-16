The number of migrants encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border decreased in June, but remained at a historic high, according to numbers released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday.

CBP encountered 207,416 migrants at the southern border, a 14 percent decrease compared to May. There were 92,274 migrants immediately expelled under Title 42, the public health order activated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The encounters are the highest number recorded for the month of June, compared to the same month dating back to 2000.

BREAKING: One of the most massive single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX right now. The line of people went so far into the trees it’s hard to get a count. Hundreds upon hundreds. Coyotes guiding them in water. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ZjZIygarAv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022

The number of migrants encountered in April, 234,088, shattered Department of Homeland Security records, followed by a record 239,416 migrants encountered in May.

BORDER REPORT: The first group of migrants I encountered last week in Yuma, AZ were from China, Peru, Georgia, Venezuela, Cuba, and India Only a few dozen migrants out of the ~1,500 crossing each day into the Yuma border sector are being returned under Title 42 pic.twitter.com/iqdwAX0QKH — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 31, 2022

“My message to those considering taking this dangerous journey is simple: This is not an easy passage, the human smugglers only care about your money — not your life or the lives of your loved ones, and you will be placed in removal proceedings from the United States if you cross the border without legal authorization and are unable to establish a legal basis to remain,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement.

The number of unaccompanied children encountered increased by 4 percent to 15,271. The DHS is bracing for an ongoing surge of unaccompanied children, expecting to accommodate nearly 161,000 this year, according to The Washington Examiner, which recently obtained federal data on the subject.

My colleague & good friend @MattFinnFNC is in Eagle Pass and will have border coverage this next week. He just arrived and is already seeing a group of several hundred that have crossed illegally. Give him a follow & keep up with his updates! https://t.co/B0wbDGREbj — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 16, 2022

CBP didn’t respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Will we ever solve the border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.