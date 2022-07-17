Share
Watch: Migrants Thank Biden for Allowing Them to Cross Border Illegally

 By Jack Davis  July 17, 2022 at 8:40am
As a massive line of illegal immigrants crossed into America, they knew who to thank for their chance at coming to America.

During the Fox News show “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Wednesday, a clip aired of a group of illegal immigrants from Venezuela, Columbia and Cuba. The immigrants were part of thousands who have descended on Eagle Pass, Texas.

“We had a chance to talk to some of these migrants from Venezuela, and they are thanking President Biden. Take a listen,” the reporter said.

An interpreter relayed one man’s thanks.



“He’s a good president with so much help that he’s given us. It has been very difficult what has happened to us. Our trip has been very hard. Thank God we are here. We thank you for receiving us and treating us well,” he said.

The line was massive, as reporters showed on Twitter.

Will we ever regain control of our Southern Border?

“This is one of the biggest groups we have EVER seen at our southern border. The time is now for this Administration to work with Congress to disincentivize this dangerous mass migration,” Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas tweeted.

Many were outraged at the latest flood of illegal immigrants.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin later tweeted that “CBP announces 207,416 migrant encounters at the border in June, down from the record high of 239,000 in May, but the fourth month in a row of more than 200,000. There were 15,272 unaccompanied children in June, an increase over May (14,678). 6 terror watchlist hits in June.”

Melugin added a dose of perspective.

“There have now been 1,746,119 encounters at the southern border in FY’22, already eclipsing the record setting 1,734,686 set in all of FY’21 and there are still 3 months left in FY’22. This year is on pace to absolutely shatter last year’s record and push over 2 million,” he added.

Conversation