Watch: Migrants Thank Biden for Allowing Them to Cross Border Illegally

As a massive line of illegal immigrants crossed into America, they knew who to thank for their chance at coming to America.

During the Fox News show “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Wednesday, a clip aired of a group of illegal immigrants from Venezuela, Columbia and Cuba. The immigrants were part of thousands who have descended on Eagle Pass, Texas.

“We had a chance to talk to some of these migrants from Venezuela, and they are thanking President Biden. Take a listen,” the reporter said.

An interpreter relayed one man’s thanks.







“He’s a good president with so much help that he’s given us. It has been very difficult what has happened to us. Our trip has been very hard. Thank God we are here. We thank you for receiving us and treating us well,” he said.

The line was massive, as reporters showed on Twitter.

BREAKING: One of the most massive single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX right now. The line of people went so far into the trees it’s hard to get a count. Hundreds upon hundreds. Coyotes guiding them in water. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ZjZIygarAv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022

Our live coverage of the enormous single group that crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, TX in front of us this morning, guided by multiple cartel smugglers.

Over a 7 day stretch last week, the Del Rio sector saw over 13,000 illegal crossings. That’s almost 2,000 per day. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/zv4OVJfIAw — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022

Group of roughly 200 noncitizens just crossed the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico into Eagle Pass, Texas a little bit ago These large groups are the new normal. Eagle Pass agents apprehending 1,000-2,000 daily. Photo provided by Border Patrol agent on scene. pic.twitter.com/csfnoFbyfG — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) July 12, 2022

“This is one of the biggest groups we have EVER seen at our southern border. The time is now for this Administration to work with Congress to disincentivize this dangerous mass migration,” Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas tweeted.

Many were outraged at the latest flood of illegal immigrants.

Eighteen months of illegals streaming over an open border. Record crime. Record homeless. #Illegalimmigrants #openborders #crime #homeless. Thanks Joe. You’re doing a great job at destroying our country. I hope you and your fellow #democrats are proud. #fjb #bidenisafailure — Rachel (@Rachel_RedWA) July 16, 2022

Explain to me how tens of thousands of illegals are allowed to just pour over the southern border but Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic isn’t allowed to travel to New York to play in the U.S. Open because he’s not vaccinated? — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 🚨 🥊 (@LivePDDave1) July 14, 2022

Our southern border is being invaded. End quote. Repeat the line. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 9, 2022

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin later tweeted that “CBP announces 207,416 migrant encounters at the border in June, down from the record high of 239,000 in May, but the fourth month in a row of more than 200,000. There were 15,272 unaccompanied children in June, an increase over May (14,678). 6 terror watchlist hits in June.”

Melugin added a dose of perspective.

“There have now been 1,746,119 encounters at the southern border in FY’22, already eclipsing the record setting 1,734,686 set in all of FY’21 and there are still 3 months left in FY’22. This year is on pace to absolutely shatter last year’s record and push over 2 million,” he added.

