Share
Sports
News

Boxer Imane Khelif Beats Another Female Opponent to Advance to Olympic Final

 By Jack Davis  August 6, 2024 at 4:50pm
Share

Controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif is closing in on a gold medal after defeating Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng on Tuesday.

Khelif, who was already assured of winning a bronze medal, will now go back to Algeria with at least a silver medal in the welterweight division.

Khelif won all three rounds of the fight, according to USA Today.

Khelif’s victory duplicated the result the last time the two fighters met at the World Boxing Championships.

Trending:
Another Suspect Tried to Assassinate Trump? Pakistani Man Charged in Potential Connection to Murder Attempt

However, the International Boxing Association stripped Khelif of the win, ruling that Khelif and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan could not fight in the female category because they failed a chromosome test.

Lin, who is competing in a different weight class than Khelif, fights Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkey on Wednesday, with the semi-final bout starting at 3:30 p.m. ET, according to the U.K.’s Independent. Lin is also assured of at least a bronze medal because two bronze medals are awarded in boxing events.

Should Imane Khelif be allowed to compete in the women’s division?

Khelif and Lin are able to fight in the Olympics because the Games have different eligibility rules than the IBA.

Olympic officials have called the IBA’s testing into question, leading the IBA to jab back with a statement.

The IBA said that “the athletes did not undergo a testosterone examination but were subject to a separate and recognized test, whereby the specifics remain confidential. This test conclusively indicated that both athletes did not meet the required necessary eligibility criteria and were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors.”

Related:
Embattled Olympic Boxer Accuses Female Opponent of Smear Campaign After Being Called Out for Failed Gender Test

The statement explained that Lin did not appeal the ruling “thus rendering the decision legally binding.” Khelif initially appealed, but then withdrew the appeal, the statement said, “also making the IBA decision legally binding.”

The statement noted that although the International Olympic Committee has said the IBA is in the wrong and its rules are right, the IBA said the IOC’s version of who is right or wrong might actually be reversed.

“While IBA remains committed to ensuring competitive fairness in all of our events, we express concern over the inconsistent application of eligibility criteria by other sporting organizations, including those overseeing the Olympic Games,” the statement said.

“The IOC’s differing regulations on these matters, in which IBA is not involved, raise serious questions about both competitive fairness and athletes’ safety,” the statement continued.

“For clarification on why the IOC permits athletes with competitive advantages to compete in their events, we urge interested parties to seek answers directly from the IOC.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Boxer Imane Khelif Beats Another Female Opponent to Advance to Olympic Final
Trump Campaign Responds to Kamala's VP Selection by Using Tim Walz's Own Words Against Him
Serena Williams Whines About Being Rejected from Restaurant, Conveniently Omits Key Fact
Trump Appears to Have Settled on a Brand New Nickname for Kamala Harris
Ultimate Betrayal: Trump's Former Attorney Works with Prosecutors in Case Against 45's 'Fake Electors'
See more...

Conversation