Controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif is closing in on a gold medal after defeating Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng on Tuesday.

Khelif, who was already assured of winning a bronze medal, will now go back to Algeria with at least a silver medal in the welterweight division.

Khelif won all three rounds of the fight, according to USA Today.

Khelif’s victory duplicated the result the last time the two fighters met at the World Boxing Championships.

Assuming Imene Khelif has DSD, here is the key passage from @hoovlet and why I stand by my position that Khelif should not be allowed to compete against female boxers: “when male athletes have DSDs that give them an advantage over females, and they compete in the female… — Michael Shermer (@michaelshermer) August 1, 2024

However, the International Boxing Association stripped Khelif of the win, ruling that Khelif and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan could not fight in the female category because they failed a chromosome test.

Lin, who is competing in a different weight class than Khelif, fights Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkey on Wednesday, with the semi-final bout starting at 3:30 p.m. ET, according to the U.K.’s Independent. Lin is also assured of at least a bronze medal because two bronze medals are awarded in boxing events.

You know it’s possible to have sympathy for Caster Semenya, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting, *and* think that they should not be allowed to compete against women. — Eoin O’Malley (@AnMailleach) August 6, 2024

Khelif and Lin are able to fight in the Olympics because the Games have different eligibility rules than the IBA.

Olympic officials have called the IBA’s testing into question, leading the IBA to jab back with a statement.

The IBA said that “the athletes did not undergo a testosterone examination but were subject to a separate and recognized test, whereby the specifics remain confidential. This test conclusively indicated that both athletes did not meet the required necessary eligibility criteria and were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors.”

We aren’t objecting because we believe Khelif to be ‘trans’; we object because we see a bloke taking advantage of a loophole. He is a con artist who is abusing women for fame and financial gain. This results from institutional incompetence and moral confusion. — Maral Salmassi (@MaralSalmassi) August 6, 2024

The statement explained that Lin did not appeal the ruling “thus rendering the decision legally binding.” Khelif initially appealed, but then withdrew the appeal, the statement said, “also making the IBA decision legally binding.”

The statement noted that although the International Olympic Committee has said the IBA is in the wrong and its rules are right, the IBA said the IOC’s version of who is right or wrong might actually be reversed.

“While IBA remains committed to ensuring competitive fairness in all of our events, we express concern over the inconsistent application of eligibility criteria by other sporting organizations, including those overseeing the Olympic Games,” the statement said.

Bottom line – even IF it’s true that Imane Khelif was listed as female on their birth certificate and/or passport, this person STILL has XY chromosomes, and testosterone levels closer to that of a male. This is about a male physiological advantage that needs to be addressed… — OutspokenSamantha (@Outspoken_Sam) August 2, 2024

“The IOC’s differing regulations on these matters, in which IBA is not involved, raise serious questions about both competitive fairness and athletes’ safety,” the statement continued.

“For clarification on why the IOC permits athletes with competitive advantages to compete in their events, we urge interested parties to seek answers directly from the IOC.”

