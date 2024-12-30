Share
In an aerial view, the Costco logo is displayed on the exterior of a Costco store on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

'Boycott Costco' Movement Erupts After Board's 'Divisive' DEI Move

 By Michael Schwarz  December 30, 2024 at 12:52pm
Like rare frogs capable of reproducing asexually, woke corporate executives tend to replicate themselves.

Moreover, while they have the same moral authority as a parthenogenetic amphibian, those executives have, alas, made themselves more numerous.

With that in mind, sensible users on the social media platform X have responded to a “divisive” pro-DEI statement from Costco by calling for a boycott of the warehouse retailing giant.

In a notice for the annual shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for Jan. 23, 2025, the Costco board of directors unanimously recommended that shareholders vote against a proposal requesting a report on the financial risks associated with maintaining diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

The National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank, initiated the request. But it appeared in the form of a shareholder proposal.

In other words, the board of directors did not merely defend DEI policies. Its members unanimously recommended that shareholders vote against even a simple proposal for honestly investigating the policies’ costs.

With totalitarian haughtiness, the board insisted that an investigation of that kind “would not provide meaningful additional information to our shareholders.” Never mind that the shareholders could decide that for themselves.

Furthermore, Costco’s board filled its recommendation with the usual nauseating paeans to identity-based discrimination.

“We welcome members from all walks of life and backgrounds. As our membership diversifies, we believe that serving it with a diverse group of employees enhances satisfaction. Among other things, a diverse group of employees helps bring originality and creativity to our merchandise offerings, promoting the ‘treasure hunt,’ that our customers value,” the statement read.

Well done, Costco. Using “diverse” or “diversifies” three times in three sentences will certainly earn you woke credits.

“That group also helps to provide insights into the tastes and preferences of our members. And we believe (and member feedback shows) that many of our members like to see themselves reflected in the people in our warehouses with whom they interact,” the statement continued.

In other words, according to Costco, people who share the same skin color also share the same “tastes and preferences.” Furthermore, customers really like it when Costco employees have the same skin color they do.

Of course, clear-thinking people saw these arguments as racist when they encountered them in Birmingham, Alabama, in the early 1960s. And they see them that way today.

In short, Americans have grown tired of watching powerful people sort them into groups based on irrelevant physical characteristics.

Thus, a number of X users called for Costco to receive the “Bud Light” treatment.

“Time to cancel your Costco membership. DEI policies are divisive. Time to prioritize merit, not identity,” one user wrote.

A GIF of President-elect Donald Trump declaring “no more” accompanied the post. Trump’s victory in the 2024 election signaled a majority of Americans’ exhaustion with bigoted DEI policies.

Indeed, another user drew the explicit connection between Trump’s victory and the imminent end of DEI policies nationwide.

“Boycott Costco! Cancel your membership! Nothing can stop We The People to Make America Great Again!” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, others indicated that they either had already boycotted the company or would do so soon.

Of course, those of us with no Costco membership to cancel will have to live vicariously through other outraged Americans.

Nonetheless, it is a fight well worth making. After all, in recent years conservative boycotts have placed woke, DEI-supporting corporate executives on the defensive.

Those executives, however, will not go quietly. In fact, if they can act with impunity in defying their own shareholders’ reasonable request for a simple cost-benefit analysis, then they will certainly replicate themselves by hiring like-minded surrogates who will implement the same woke policies that a majority of Americans have now rejected.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
