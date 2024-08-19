Breaking: Crowd of Angry Far-Left Protesters Breaches DNC, Tears Down Perimeter Fencing

Democrats’ worst Democratic National Convention nightmares just came true Monday.

Leading up to the Chicago convention, Democrats worried that far-left, anti-Israel demonstrators may put attendees in danger.

Many sitting House members told Axios that the party was bracing for potential violence that might ensue.

The expected violence certainly did kick off Monday when an angry crowd of protesters tore down the perimeter fencing around the DNC event center.

Multiple videos quickly made their way onto social media showcasing the convention chaos.

🚨Pro-Palestine protesters have BROKEN down part of the secure perimeter fence around the DNC Convention where Joe Biden is speaking tonight pic.twitter.com/YJR7cIJcQH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2024

“Pro-Palestine protesters have BROKEN down part of the secure perimeter fence around the DNC Convention where Joe Biden is speaking tonight,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson said.

Johnson was on location in Chicago, covering the perimeter fencing when violence broke out.

BREAKING: Antifa and far-left protesters have BREACHED the DNC perimeter pic.twitter.com/deJ9xtSwEq — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 19, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: Pro-Palestine Protesters have BREACHED the secure perimeter fencing around the DNC convention pic.twitter.com/dnfeauZVDZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2024

According to Newsweek, DNC organizers built the perimeter wall around the convention.

Contained within are the convention’s two primary venues: the United Center and the McCormick Place Convention Center.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officials are reportedly overseeing the security of the wall.

Newsweek reported that the perimeter was put up in response to the threat of far-left protesters.

Various large protests have already taken place in Chicago, causing chaos in the city.

Over 200 different organizations coordinated to organize the large-scale protests, one spokesperson told Newsweek.

According to Fox News, as many as 100,000 protesters are expected to converge on the city during the DNC.

The DNC kicks off Monday and will continue until Thursday. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Monday evening.

