Share
News

Anti-Israel Agitator Storms DNC Stage, Snatches Microphone, Screams at Harris Supporters

 By Michael Austin  August 19, 2024 at 2:40pm
Share

The Democratic National Convention didn’t exactly start as party organizers hoped it would.

Leading up to the Chicago-based convention, party leaders feared that pro-Hamas and anti-Israel demonstrations from far-left protesters might disrupt the event and even devolve into violence.

On Sunday, during a welcome party for delegates, some of those fears came to fruition.

A lone protester rushed onto the stage, grabbing a hold of the microphone.

She then proceeded to scream at Vice President Kamala Harris’s supporters, as reported by Newsweek.

Trending:
DNC Prepares for Convention by Defacing Trump Tower in Chicago

She yelled, “150,000 people are dead.”

“You are funding a genocide. The Harris-Biden administration keeps sending money to Israel.”

Security then escorted the protester off the stage.

Is the Democratic Party filled with radicals?

Other attendees could be heard chanting “Free Palestine” as she was escorted out.

The anti-Israel Instagram account Direct Actions for Palestine later posted a video of the incident.

Anti-Israel protesters also took their anti-Israel demonstrations to Chicago streets Sunday evening.

The protesters brought Chicago traffic to a standstill.

Related:
DNC Prepares for Convention by Defacing Trump Tower in Chicago

According to Newsweek, “thousands are set to converge” on the DNC this week, which runs from Monday to Thursday, to protest on behalf of the citizens of Gaza and their democratically-elected terrorist leaders.

A coalition of over 200 organizations is coordinating to bring “tens of thousands” of protesters to the event, one organizer told Newsweek.

Both local Chicagoans and Democrats fear the damage far-left protesters may cause to the city and to the party’s reputation.

Multiple House Democrats told Axios that Democrats are fearful for their own safety in light of the extremist demonstrations.

Many have booked hotel rooms under aliases and have been told to avoid certain areas around the DNC “because they expect violence.”

“The protesters aren’t staying in a designated protest site … and there are people who are going to go and really try to cause trouble,” one Democrat told the outlet.

According to Fox News, many local Chicago businesses boarded up their doors ahead of the convention in anticipation of violence.

Fox News reported, the number of far-left anti-Isreal demonstrators could reach as high as 100,000.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Anti-Israel Agitator Storms DNC Stage, Snatches Microphone, Screams at Harris Supporters
Olympian Shows Off the Troubling State of His Medal After Just One Week: 'Step Up the Quality'
Televised MSNBC Focus Group Goes Horribly Wrong, Gen-Z Voters Slam Biden-Harris Economy
Proudly LGBT Disney Producer Abused Young Male Employees, Sent Them Nude Photos: Insider Report
HS Students Embarrass Harris, Point Out Critical Error in Her Central Campaign Promise
See more...

Conversation