British Pop Star Ed Sheeran Under Fire for Alleged Theft of Marvin Gaye Classic

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2016, file photo, Ed Sheeran accepts the award for best pop solo performance for "Thinking Out Loud" at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. A part owner of Marvin Gaye's 1978 release "Let's Get It On," is suing British singer Ed Sheeran for $100 million for copyrights infringement after getting blocked from a similar lawsuit brought by other copyright owners. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

By The Western Journal
June 29, 2018 at 11:48am
A part owner of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” is suing Ed Sheeran for $100 million after getting blocked from a similar lawsuit brought by other copyright owners.

Both lawsuits say the British songwriter copied parts of the soul classic for his Grammy-winning hit “Thinking Out Loud.”

A lawyer for Structured Asset Sales said the new lawsuit’s Thursday filing was necessary because a judge refused to let the company join a 2016 lawsuit by the family of a co-writer of Gaye’s song.

That lawsuit, which is still pending in Manhattan federal court, seeks unspecified damages.

A lawyer for Sheeran and other defendants said in a letter to the judge in the original lawsuit that he will seek to have both lawsuits tossed out.

He said they were baseless.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

By The Western Journal

Recently Posted

