Caitlin Clark Responds After Liking Kamala Harris Endorsement Sparks Controversy - 'The Biggest Thing You Can Do'

It appears WNBA star Caitlin Clark doesn’t want any bad blood with her fans.

The Indiana Fever star — who somehow became controversial for making the sport interesting — spouted nothing but neutrality about the 2024 presidential election when asked about liking Taylor Swift’s Instagram endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The Tortured Poets Department” pop star had voiced her support for Harris in a lengthy Instagram post following Tuesday’s debate with former President Donald Trump.

Swift, the most famous “Childless Cat Lady” on Earth, posed with one of her beloved felines for the occasion.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote in her screed that included a nod to leftist causes like murdering babies and supporting sexual perversion — with a word thrown in about her own drama with Trump, of course.

Swift’s move surprised no one who saw her cry about not speaking out against Trump during his first term.

But for Clark, who clicked “Like” on that post, she instinctively knew she must diffuse this potential landmine.

Clark was asked about her positive reaction to Swift’s post while speaking to the press Wednesday before her team took on the Las Vegas Aces, Fox News reported.

“I think, for myself, I have this amazing platform, so I think the biggest thing would be is to encourage people to register to vote,” Clark told the reporter.

“I think this is the second time I could vote in an election,” the 22-year-old continued after some quick math about her age.

“That’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have — the same thing Taylor did,” Clark added.

“And I think, continue to educate yourself on the candidates that we have, policies that they’re supporting. I think that’s the biggest thing you can do. And that’s what I would recommend to every single person that has the opportunity in our country,” Clark said.

This generic get-out-the-vote message was a far cry from the decisive urgings of the “Cruel Summer” singer, but Clark’s pragmatic approach was a relief to those tired of politics in sports.

Clark has already had her share of controversies because she has dared to be both athletically gifted and white in the WNBA.

Now, she has wisely chosen to stay out of the political scrum during such a contentious election and stay neutral, Instagram activity notwithstanding.

Perhaps she or someone in her orbit realized that fans are fed up with the woke nonsense that has ruined the escapist experience of watching sports.

Even for political junkies, the spillover into every facet of life has become too much to bear during this presidential election — and Clark had the good sense to avoid it completely.

As for Swift, the 34-year-old has proven once again that she gets “older but just never wiser” — just as she warned us in her “Anti-Hero” lyrics.

