Suspected Car Thief Forced to Beg Owner for Help After His Heist Goes Terribly Wrong

Julio Solano was not in a helpful mood Monday when a man asked him for help getting out of a locked vehicle.

That’s because the car was Solano’s and the man inside would later be charged with breaking into Solano’s Corvette while it was parked in a Miami Beach parking garage.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” Solano said, according to WTVJ-TV. “I didn’t know if it was a joke… that’s why I took out my phone and started recording.”

Video posted to YouTube showed Solano having a brief discussion with the man in his car, who was later identified as Ravesh Rabindranauth, 33.







“My brother, this is not your car, this is my car,” Solano said.

Rabindranauth appeared to gesture for help in getting out.

“But why are you in my car?” Solano said.

“Can I get out?” Rabindranauth appeared to say.

“No, you can’t get out. We’re calling the cops,” Solano replied.

Solano said that after a meal, “as I’m approaching my car, all of the sudden I see an individual just pop out of underneath the seat area.”

Although everything ultimately ended well, there was one part that scared Solano, according to WTVJ.

“After I stopped recording, he got aggressive and started to hit the window and got upset. He was looking for something in his backpack,” he said.

Miami Beach police arrested Rabindranauth, who was slapped with a burglary charge, according to WPLG-TV.

Solano said in the video that breaking into the car is easier than getting out.

“He was able to break into the car, but that particular Corvette, if you’re in the car and you don’t have the keys, none of the electrical components will function,” Solano said.

There is a manual door release under the seat, Solano said, but the suspect was unable to find it or did not know it existed.

Solano offered some advice to others.

“Just be alert, you know when you’re getting in and out of your car, be vigilant, be alert of your surroundings,” he said.

