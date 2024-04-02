Car Rams Into FBI Office Gates, Suspect Hospitalized and Arrested
A man was arrested on Monday afternoon after police said he tried to enter the FBI Atlanta field office through a gate for reasons unknown.
Just after noon, according to the FBI, a vehicle that was cleared to enter the Chamblee, Georgia, facility was making its way onto the property through a guarded security gate, WAGA-TV reported.
That was when a man driving a red SUV tried to piggyback his way onto the property behind the authorized vehicle.
FBI Atlanta gate crash: Man tries to breach security by tailing employees https://t.co/JW1IADd4hT
— FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) April 2, 2024
The man was not successful in the attempt to enter the premises, and his vehicle was stuck after crashing into the gate.
WAGA reported two FBI agents who were exiting the facility when the incident occurred got out and subdued the man. He was then turned over to local authorities.
Video from the Atlanta Fox affiliate shared by Fox News showed the vehicle was stuck at the gated entrance as bomb technicians searched it.
“An individual rammed into the employee entrance according to the FBI here in Atlanta. Then tried to enter the facility. He was detained by agents.” pic.twitter.com/Smee9miHta
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 1, 2024
The man had no weapons or explosives on him or in the vehicle, FBI officials said.
The SUV sat at the gate for roughly four hours before it was ultimately towed away around 4 p.m. local time on Monday.
Why the suspect attempted to enter the bureau facility in the first place remained unknown Tuesday.
The FBI said only that the man had no business on the property and was not affiliated with the agency.
He was placed in the custody of the Dekalb County Police Department, which is in charge of the investigation.
On Tuesday morning, the department identified the suspect as Ervin Lee Bolling, according to WAGA.
He was expected to be hit with state and federal charges related to the incident.
CBS News reported the man was taken for a mental health evaluation at an area hospital after he was detained.
Dekalb detectives spent Monday afternoon and evening securing search warrants in their investigation.
Chamblee is about 13 miles from Downtown Atlanta.
