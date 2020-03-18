'Carol Burnett Show' Actor Lyle Waggoner Dead at Age 84

Many who were fans of the wildly popular “The Carol Burnett Show” will be saddened to know that show staple Lyle Waggoner passed away on Tuesday in his California residence.

The actor’s representative told Fox News that the “loving husband, father, grandfather, entrepreneur, and actor passed away peacefully at home on March 17th at the age of 84 with his wife at his side. The cause of death was cancer.”

While Waggoner was known as the announcer on “The Carol Burnett Show” as well as filling various other roles on the program, he almost wasn’t involved with the production.

Waggoner’s son, Jason, told USA Today that his father’s appearance on the show was only thanks to an earlier defeat for a different role in the 1966-1968 version of “Batman.”

Jason said that landing that role “would have been amazing,” noting that his father was beaten out by Adam West. However, Jason noted, “it’s a good thing he did, because he wouldn’t have gotten ‘The Carol Burnett Show.'”

“So everything works out for a reason.”

“The Carol Burnett Show” ran from 1967 to 1978, with Waggoner leaving in 1974. One of his next big gigs was as Major Steve Trevor on TV’s “Wonder Woman” — which led to another business endeavor.

Waggoner realized that there was a need for motor homes as a place for film professionals to rest and recover as well as places for wardrobe and make-up work. He also realized he had the perfect name for such a business endeavor — thus was born “Star Waggons.”

Jason Waggoner, who now heads up the company, told USA Today that the thought came to his father when he realized the equipment they had on set was insufficient, and it would be better for him to just fix the problem himself.

“He thought, ‘What if I just buy it and take care of (fixing) it in all the downtime (between scenes)?'” Jason recounted. “Then he said. ‘Why don’t I buy two? I’ll get one for Lynda and one for myself and then (the producers) don’t have to worry about it?'”

Actor Lyle Waggoner, who died Tuesday at 84, also started the Star Waggons company that is responsible for so many of the trailers now seen across TV and film sets nationwide https://t.co/EzisJkwKSp — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 17, 2020

According to its website, the company now has “over 800 in [its] fleet of trailers.” Lyle Waggoner’s second son, Beau, is also involved in the business.

Many actors are one-trick ponies, but Lyle Waggoner managed to make his mark both on-screen and through a business that would be able to include his sons even after his retirement.

Waggoner is survived by his wife Sharon, sons Jason and Beau and four grandkids.

Services will most likely be held in both California and Wyoming.

