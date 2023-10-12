CBP Intercepts Messages Threatening Torture to Border Agents, Seeking Their Home Addresses

Norman Schwarzkopf, a United States general during the Gulf War, once said, “It doesn’t take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle.”

This includes the brave men and women at our border who have been ordered into a never-ending battle while their commander in chief turns a blind eye to the constant danger they remain in.

According to the Washington Examiner, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has placed its agents on high alert after a plot planning the “torture” of Border Patrol agents and their families was uncovered by intelligence.

The FBI shared an image of the intercepted message that read, “We will pay for any addresses of Border Patrol agents!! $200 your way if you get me a border patrol agent’s address. $1K if you get me they mommas address,” the text message promises, according to a screen shot. “We offer $$$ for information on B.P. agents. Top dollar on good info. I’ll post us torturing any bp agent u send.”

News Nation’s Ali Bradley posted the screen shot with the caption, “NEW … @CBP sends out internal alert to agents after intercepting messages seeking the home addresses of agents and their families with an intent to do harm.

“The agency says the messages also show the intent to post the torturing of BPAs on social media,” the post continued.

“Agents I talk to are extremely concerned for their safety. While assaults on agents are down from last year, assaults involving firearms are up slightly,” Bradley added.

WARNING: The following social media post contains information that some may find disturbing.

NEW: “We will pay for any addresses of border patrol agents!!”@CBP sends out internal alert to agents after intercepting messages seeking the home addresses of agents and their families with an intent to do harm—

The text message obtained by CBP states, “$200 your way if you… pic.twitter.com/98PA8pYdWv — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) October 11, 2023

Do we need a new president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)



According to the Examiner, the El Paso Sector Intelligence and Operations Center received information about the message and then sent an email to CBP agents.

There has already been growing aggression against border patrol.

In September, a border patrol agent was bloodied in a brutal conflict with a cartel agent who had the word RATA inscribed on his head.

*GRAPHIC WARNING* These images show a BP Agent in the RGV assaulted by a smuggler moving migrants. Took 3 agents to get him down. The cartel marked him a “rat” hence the “RATA” tattooed on his forehead. BPAs are increasingly facing assaults and violent smugglers @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/GTPyMUaMZI — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 25, 2023



Fox News had also reported that criminal cartels, such as the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, are establishing “intelligence centers” along the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to Fox, these centers employ surveillance cameras, communication systems and dispatch offices to monitor authorities, citizens and rivals.

Mexican authorities have discovered illegal security cameras owned by these cartels in border cities, leading to their removal.

Cartels also pay property owners to install cameras, enabling real-time monitoring and information gathering. Drones and lookouts, known as “halcones,” provide additional intelligence on activities, including Border Patrol shifts and migrant movements.

Cartels operate makeshift dispatch centers for coordinating actions and attacks, demonstrating their increasing technological sophistication, and posing significant challenges for Mexican security forces, Fox News reported.

In their apparent attempt to change the voting demographics of this country, the Biden administration has not only put Border Patrol agents and their entire families at grave risk, they are also closing their eyes to the possibility that we are letting wolves into the sheep pen every day.

In an interview on Fox News, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida told Jesse Watters that they have reports that these cartels are working with terrorist organizations. “The fact is,” Luna said,” that the likelihood of a terrorist attack here on U.S. territory, especially because of the fact that so many people have slipped through our southern border, is very likely, and it’s concerning.”

According to DHS in 2022, there were over 600,000 illegals that got away. How many of those 600,000 individuals are terrorists? This year USBP has encountered 146 known foreign terrorists attempting to cross the southern border. pic.twitter.com/kJo21DSVkl — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) October 10, 2023

Safeguarding the well-being and safety of Border Patrol agents is not only an ethical imperative, but also a fundamental requirement for maintaining the security and integrity of the U.S.-Mexico border.

With such messages being intercepted, compounded by previous information about the cartels surveilling the CBP, right now, this feels less like a question about “if” it will happen and more about “when.”

It is heartbreaking that these brave men and women have to do this alone.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.