Celine Dion Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Rare Incurable Condition in Tearful Video: 'It Hurts Me to Tell You'

In an emotional video singer Celine Dion told her fans that next year’s tour is canceled as she battles a disease with no cure.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

In a video on the page, Dion fought against tears as she revealed the reason she cannot take the stage.

“As you know, I’ve always been an open book. And I wasn’t ready to say anything before — but I’m ready now. I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time. And it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she said.

Dion said she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, “Stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease. SPS is characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms.”

“People with SPS can be too disabled to walk or move, or they are afraid to leave the house because street noises, such as the sound of a horn, can trigger spasms and falls,” the site wrote, noting that “Most individuals with SPS have frequent falls and because they lack the normal defensive reflexes; injuries can be severe.”

The site said drugs can address the symptoms of the disease, but not cure the disorder.

Is there any other singer with a voice like Celine Dion's? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Dion said the disease has mercilessly attacked every facet of her life.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said.

Dion said she has a team of doctors helping her, along with her family.

“It hurts me to tell you, today, this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February. I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children, who are supporting me and giving me hope,” she said.

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life. And it’s what I love to do the most.”

Dion said her heart was breaking over her separation from the fans for whom she loves to perform.

“I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100 percent when I do my shows. But my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now,” she said.

“For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment. And I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. This is my focus. And I’m doing everything that I can to recuperate,” she continued.

‼️ Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels 8 of her summer 2023 shows. ‼️ “It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.” – Céline Watch Celine’s message here 👉🏼https://t.co/7el0cJVM4I pic.twitter.com/C9I8NEL5bs — Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 8, 2022

Dion closed on an indefinite note about her future.

“I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes of love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me. Take care of yourselves — be well. I love you guys so much. And I really hope I can see you again, really soon. Thank you,” she said.

In January, Dion had cited health issues in canceling her North American shows, according to Fox News.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “about one out of every one million people have been diagnosed [with] this syndrome. Twice as many women have stiff person syndrome as men. Symptoms can occur at any age but usually develop between ages 30 and 60.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.