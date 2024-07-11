Share
City's Largest Homeless Camp Being Cleared Over Democratic National Convention Security Concerns

 By Harold Hutchison  July 11, 2024 at 10:17am
Chicago is preparing to clear out a homeless camp prior to the Democratic Party’s national convention in August, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Almost all of the 22 people who live in the camp, which is the largest in the city, agreed to move to a shelter ahead of the July 17 deadline, according to the Sun-Times.

One local official cited security concerns ahead of the event as the reason for clearing out the camp, claiming that it may be required by federal authorities.

“We do know that Homeland Security could come and ask, and that thoroughfare along Roosevelt Road is a place that we anticipate individuals who are staying at McCormick Place will be traveling to the United Center … my plan is to make sure that we are thoughtful, that we are doing it in a trauma-informed way and that it’s not disruptive,” Department of Family and Support Services Commissioner Brandie Knazze said, according to the Sun-Times.

The city’s homeless population has tripled since 2023, growing from 6,139 to 18,836, the Sun-Times reported.

Some of the homeless who resided in the tent city were skeptical of the city’s efforts to provide assistance for permanent housing.

“They just want us to get out of here,” one 57-year-old told the Sun-Times.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” a former truck driver named Chris said, according to the Sun-Times

Should cities be more proactive in confronting homelessness?

The Supreme Court ruled in June that an Oregon city’s ban on camping on public property does not violate the Eighth Amendment.

Harold Hutchison
