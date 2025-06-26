Chinese Military Lab Develops Mosquito-Sized Drone for Covert Operations

A military lab in China has developed a miniature “mosquito-sized” drone for intelligence gathering purposes that could be used to spy on the United States and other adversaries who stand in their way of global dominance.

The new tech came out of the robotics laboratory at the National University of Defense Technology in the Hunan province, according to the South China Morning Post.

Their work also includes humanoid machines and other types of tiny drones hardly visible to the human eye.

“Here in my hand is a mosquito-like type of robot. Miniature bionic robots like this one are especially suited to information reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield,” Liang Hexiang, a student at NUDT, told CCTV while holding the device.

A prototype controlled via smartphone with four wings was also showcased.

Back in 2021, the U.S. Air Force confirmed it was also working on a tiny drone, but there has been no further news about any finished product, SCMP reported.

Although if America had achieved its goal, there is strategic value to keeping it under wraps. We learned this with Trump’s bombing of Iran.

Either way, the future has arrived. Technology that once seemed like science fiction is finding its way into society. Yet it does not always fall into the right hands.

China is a bad actor when it comes to their stance toward the United States.

Their nefarious actions include stealing America’s intellectual property, trying to control the United Nations IP agency, taking advantage of the U.S. through unfair trade practices, infiltrating universities and other vulnerable institutions with spies, using technology to spy from above, and buying up American farmland.

Thankfully Trump has always been tough on China, as he should be. He’s instituted tariffs, cracked down on IP abuse, pointed out human rights infractions, and made sure that blame for COVID lies squarely with them.

He’s also instructed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address student spying.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields,” Rubio said in a recent statement posted to the State Department’s website.

In addition, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned earlier this month that Chinese officials were preparing to invade the small island nation of Taiwan.

“There’s no reason to sugar coat it. The threat China poses is real, and it could be imminent,” he said. “It has to be clear to all that Beijing is credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo Pacific.”

Taiwan is a key partner of the U.S. in the Pacific region due to its strategic placement and technology manufacturing.

This was highlighted after Trump announced a $100 billion investment by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in plants to manufacture computer chips in the United States. This is on top of $65 billion the company has already invested in plants near Phoenix, Arizona, partially financed with American tax dollars.

This would be the perfect time for China to strike. Republican leaders in charge are trying to rein in massive debt and spending, dealing with various issue abroad, and quelling infighting within the Republican Party, all while trying to establish law and order regarding immigration and terror threats.

The Chinese should beware, however, and be careful what they wish for. Trump has shown the world he’s not afraid of speaking softly and carrying a very big stick.

Yet with the U.S. being tied up in the Middle East once again — and dealing with the fallout from Russia and Ukraine — it would be wise to turn our attentions to the adversary in the East, since they are seeking to amass the kind of hegemony the West has enjoyed since World War II.

If that happens, it will be a very different — and much darker — world indeed.

