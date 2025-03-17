Church of England Claims Christian Faith Spread with 'Racist European Ideologies'

A new prayer guide for the Church of England asserted that the Christian faith was advanced by means of “racist European ideologies.”

The Diocese of Norwich, which has a Racial Justice Action Group, revealed an “anti-racist toolkit” that told clergy to avoid Eurocentric prayers, according to a Tuesday report from The Christian Post.

The guide also has recommendations that clergy pray for racial justice during church services.

It’s meant to bring local parishes along with the broader Church of England effort to oppose purported racism.

The prayer manual told parishes to ready themselves for massive demographic shifts, even in rural East Anglia, where the vast majority of the population is white.

Even as the region remains predominantly British, the toolkit advised ministers to work diverse languages and topics into their prayers for the purpose of being more inclusive.

One prayer called parishioners “a holy family, a rainbow people.”

Anyone who has been following the trajectory of the Church of England in recent years will by no means be surprised with this new program.

If anything, it’s relatively tame compared to the sort of critical race theory activism we have seen from what remains of European Christianity.

Western civilization as a whole, despite blessing the entire world through unprecedented technical advancement and cultural influence, and most of all the spread of the Christian faith, has nevertheless been saddled with guilt in recent decades.

God truly used countries like England to advance the Christian religion to diverse corners of the globe, from North America to Africa, India, and Australia.

The simple fact is that millions would not know Jesus today had it not been for England and other Western European colonial powers.

Men who belonged to the Church of England set out on countless voyages to explore and colonize the world, and Christianity was always central to their civilizing project.

The British Isles in particular produced missionaries who spread the gospel, but who also brought literacy, education, hospitals, economic development, and other blessings to the entire world, chiefly driven by a desire to glorify God and love their neighbors.

England, and Europe more broadly, should be proud of the Christian heritage, which enabled their advancements, and should celebrate that the world is a markedly better place because of them.

Colonialism wasn’t perfect by any means, but there is no need to embark on perpetual apology tours.

But this is what happens when woke ideologues take over a denomination.

The Church of England ceded ground to female clergy and the sexual revolution, and the rot has continually festered in the historic Christian institution ever since, to the point where a typical Anglican church service in the United Kingdom is increasingly indistinguishable from a Black Lives Matter rally.

This should be a lesson for American Christians.

Though we are not as far along as England, the same rotten ideologies are sweeping our culture, and even our Christian institutions.

The lies of cultural Marxism, feminism, and critical theory came for the church, especially during the summer of 2020, and much ground was ceded to the activists and grievance grifters.

Unless we also want to hear constantly about how racist we are and get called “rainbow people” every Sunday, American Christians must labor to purge the rot from our house, unless the entire foundation of the Christian faith in our nation is eroded.

