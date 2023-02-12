A man who spent time behind bars for his role in the riots that took place in the summer of 2020 is now running for a seat on Seattle’s city council.

In June 0f 2020, during the chaos that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, 36-year-old Isaiah Willoughby set fire to the Seattle Police East Precinct that was located in the infamous “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He then pleaded guilty to the federal arson charges that were lodged against him.

According to The Post Millenial, he was subsequently sentenced in October 2021 to two years in prison for his role in the chaos in conjunction with three years of supervised release for his role in the chaos. He was released in March 2022.

Isaiah T. Willoughby was convicted for setting fire to the police station at the center of the Seattle autonomous zone (CHAZ) last year. He was given a plea deal in which the 5 year minimum arson sentence was reduced to 2 years in prison. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/b8JHtQfeFJ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 6, 2021

Now, he has filed the paperwork to run in Seattle’s District 2 for that seat on the city council.

The Post Millenial notes that he had previously run for city council in District 1 in 2019, but withdrew from the race before the primary in August.

The first thing that needs to be noted about this is how bad of a look this is for the left. One of the major leftist talking points these days is about how Republican politicians and voters are dangerous “insurrectionists” who want to overthrow the Constitution.

It has been one of their favorite themes ever since the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and was a major part of the leftist rhetoric in the build-up to the 2022 midterms.

Should Willoughby be allowed to hold office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 10% (1 Votes) No: 90% (9 Votes)

But now we have an actual leftist insurrectionist, someone who lit a police station on fire as part of an act of rebellion against the rule of law in America, who is running for public office, and no one on the left has anything to say about it.

Clearly, this fear-mongering by the left about conservative “insurrectionists” is purely a way for them to score cheap political points, especially when you consider that they ignore the insurrectionists in their own ranks.

But, there is also the fact that it is foolish for the people of Seattle to entrust their city’s governance to someone like Willoughby, who engaged in these lawless acts.

Yes, it is true that the people of Seattle are free to choose whomever they want to serve on the city council. But they must remember that elections have consequences and you get what you vote for.

Seattle is no stranger to this itself, having for years elected leftist politicians who have constantly targeted the police in order to advance woke agendas.

As a result of this insanity, Seattle has almost become unliveable as crime has soared to unprecedented levels.

It is not only Seattle that is dealing with this, however, as liberal cities all over the country are reaping the consequences of years of reluctance by elected officials to enforce the law.

Yet these people are merely unwilling to enforce the law, imagine what it would be like to have someone in city government who has made a name actually breaking the law.

That is what awaits Seattle residents if they elect Isaiah Willoughby to the city council. If you elect someone who has no respect for the rule of law whatsoever, then don’t be surprised when crime gets worse in the city.

Until the left stops promoting politicians who either don’t want to enforce the law or actively break the law themselves, the crime problem in our cities is not going to be resolved anytime soon.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.