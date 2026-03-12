Share
A Southwest Airlines plane taxis near the air traffic control tower at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Jan. 29, 2026, in Burbank, California. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Clash of Cultures: Chaos Breaks Out on DC Flight When Ramadan Prayer, Suspicious Texts Bring SWAT Team Running

 By Samuel Short  March 12, 2026 at 1:20pm
Having the Western world attempt to coexist alongside Islam is only going to create fear and anxiety at best.

The United States’ conflict with Iran is still ongoing. After the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, there’s a degree of fear that the Iranians will strike back — or at the least, some lone individual waging jihad will do it for them.

Fortunately, that moment did not come to pass over the weekend aboard a Southwest Airlines flight departing Nashville, Tennessee. The New York Post reported that the flight was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday evening, taking off at 7:15 p.m.

Just 30 minutes later, the crew looked frantic, with passengers reporting that they were going up and down the aisles.

They then came on the speakers, telling passengers to put their hands up and heads down.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there was a “passenger disturbance” that caused the plane to land in Atlanta around 9 p.m.

There was a “possible security matter,” with one passenger — a Muslim who set a timer to pray during Ramadan.

Commentator Benny Johnson reposted footage of law enforcement moving down the aisles to arrest him.

Another passenger, Sarah Porter, said that “the first time I at least knew that there was someone dangerous on the plane was when the SWAT team came on and started yelling at us, and it was a little annoying not knowing what was happening until we were getting kind of held at gunpoint.”

She added that the plane sat on the runway surrounded by police before what appeared to be a SWAT team boarded.

Porter included details about the man and his behavior. “We didn’t see anything, personally. We heard some things other people said, like, about his bag… he was getting agitated, but he started texting people, and that’s what started this whole thing.”

Southwest put out a statement after the FBI and Atlanta Police Department found the man was not a threat.

The airline acted “out of an abundance of caution due to what turned out to be a misunderstanding of a Customer’s behavior.”

These situations spring up because of diversity, not unity. When a Christian people are forced to tolerate a religion that encourages violence, there will be confusion and fear at the very least.

This is a Christian nation. Despite a decline, Pew Research reported that as of 2023 and 2024, around 63 percent of adults identify as such.

To anyone horrified at the treatment of this man — branding Southwest, the crew, and the passengers “Islamophobic” — remember that we still live in a world where Islamic violence is the norm.

Last Thursday, the Fulani Ethnic Militia — an Islamic group — killed 22 Christians in Nigeria, as reported by Truth Nigeria.

OpIndia reported Friday that a Hindu man in India was beaten to death by a mob of Muslims in Delhi after an 11-year-old girl from his family threw a water balloon at him, accidentally splashing a Muslim woman.

Those are just two recent incidents out of countless others involving Islamic violence and murder.

These are not deviants going against the faith, but doctrinally consistent actors. Quran 4:74 reads, “Let those fight in the way of Allah who sell the life of this world for the other. Who so fighteth in the way of Allah, be he slain or be he victorious, on him We shall bestow a vast reward.”

The diversity experiment must end. Enough blood has been shed.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Clash of Cultures: Chaos Breaks Out on DC Flight When Ramadan Prayer, Suspicious Texts Bring SWAT Team Running
