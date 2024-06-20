Climate Agitators Breach Airport, Target Taylor Swift's Private Jet

Radical climate activists said they vandalized pop star Taylor Swift’s private jet and other aircraft in an early morning stunt on Thursday.

The incident took place at Britain’s Stansted airport, the group Just Stop Oil said, according to the U.K.’s Guardian.

Other media reports said the jets vandalized did not belong to Swift, but one was a charter linked to her.

Jennifer Kowalski and Cole Macdonald broke into the private airfield at about 5 a.m., according to a Just Stop Oil news release Thursday.

“Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where @taylorswift13’s jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030,” the group posted on X.

Essex police said two women had been arrested.

“Officers were on the scene within minutes and detained two people. The airport and flights are operating as normal. A 22-year-old woman from Brighton and a 28-year-old woman from Dumbarton have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use or operation of national infrastructure,” police said, according to The Guardian.

Lawyers for Swift have tried to stop an X account called CelebJets from tracking Swift’s travels and posting where her jet was at any given time.

A report in the U.K.’s Independent — citing police sources it did not name — said the aircraft vandalized did not belong to Swift.

The outlet also said flight tracking data appeared to show the pop star’s jet arriving at the airfield around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail further reported that neither jet sprayed belonged to Swift, although it said an aircraft there was charted to bring her parents to England for the next shows in the singer’s Eras Tour.

“Shortly after 5 a.m., Essex Police arrested two protestors who had entered the private aviation area of the airfield, away from the runway and main passenger terminal,” a Stansted airport representative said.

“As a precaution, runway operations were suspended for a short period, but no flights were disrupted, and the airport and flights are operating as normal.”

Just Stop Oil’s news release said it was “demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.”

“Failure to defend the people they represent will mean Just Stop Oil supporters, along with citizens from Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland will join in resistance this summer, if their own Governments do not take meaningful action,” it said.

A day earlier, Just Stop Oil members vandalized Stonehenge by throwing orange powder on the stones.

