Columbia Bows to Anti-Israel Agitators, Makes Numerous Concessions as Deadline Comes and Goes

Columbia University has backed down from a deadline it had issued Tuesday to anti-Israel protesters occupying an “encampment” on school grounds.

University President Minouche Shafik had given protesters until midnight Tuesday to remove their tents and other belongings from the university’s main lawn, or at least to arrive at an agreement with the school regarding when they would do so.

Citing “constructive dialogue,” a university spokesperson said protesters had been given another 48 hours, with some conditions, to continue negotiations, WLNY-TV reported.

“[S]tudent protestors have taken steps to make the encampment welcome to all and have prohibited discriminatory or harassing language,” the unnamed spokesperson told the outlet. “In light of this constructive dialogue, the university will continue conversations for the next 48 hours.”

Alyssa Paolicelli of Spectrum’s NY1 posted a portion of the school’s statement on social media.

These are the four terms agreed upon by @Columbia officials and student organizers of the encampment: pic.twitter.com/NV3wC2OdMj — Alyssa Paolicelli (@APaolicelli17) April 24, 2024

According to that post, the protesters agreed to “dismantling and removing a significant number of tents” from the encampment.

No specifics were given regarding the number or percentage of tents to be removed, or areas to be cleared. However, WLNY reported that some tents were being taken down and moved overnight.

Does our higher education system need a total overhaul? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Protesters also agreed that anyone involved in the protests who was not a student at Columbia would leave the encampment.

Nothing was said about how those individuals would be identified or how this rule would be enforced, however.

“Student protestors in the encampment will comply with all requirements of (the New York Fire Department) with respect to activities and safety,” the statement also said.

Finally, the statement noted that the protesters “have taken steps to make the encampment welcome to all and have prohibited discriminatory or harassing language.”

What, exactly, “discriminatory or harassing language” means, or how it would be identified or controlled, was also not stated. Presumably, the language in question had contributed to the fears some Jewish students had expressed, especially with Passover beginning this week.

The official aim of the demonstrations is to force Columbia University to divest itself of its financial interests in Israel, which they claim is involved in “genocide” in Gaza.

They’ve occupied the encampment since April 17. Classes will be offered in a “hybrid” format for the remainder of the semester, according to WLNY. The semester ends Monday. Commencement is scheduled for May 15.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was scheduled to visit the campus Wednesday, meet with Jewish students there and hold a media event to talk about antisemitism at colleges and universities.

President Joe Biden on Monday said that he “condemn[s] the antisemetic protests,” WBZ reported at the time.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.