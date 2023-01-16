Parler Share
Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire visits the set of Candace Owens' show, "Candace," in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 9, 2021.
Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire visits the set of Candace Owens' show, "Candace," in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 9, 2021.

Daily Wire's Matt Walsh Announces Life-Changing News and Naturally the Left Is Losing It

 By Bryan Chai  January 16, 2023 at 2:32pm
For all of the ink that has ever been spilled analyzing leftists and their Marxist ways, there appears to be a key, core tenet of leftism that has borne out to be true time and time again: They are a joyless lot.

Well, joyless in most avenues. The left is a ghoulishly gleeful bunch when it comes to dead people.

But all that glee instantly dissipates the instant life is introduced to the equation.

Case in point, popular Daily Wire pundit Matt Walsh announced Saturday on Twitter that his family had been blessed with twin boys.

“Kids number 5 and 6 were born last night,” Walsh said. “The males in the family now outnumber the females 5 to 3. My master plan is complete.

“Mom and babies are healthy and doing well. Thank you for all your prayers.”

That is incredible news. It’s even more incredible when you consider that Walsh previously announced that this was his second set of twins. According to TwinStuff, the odds of that are 1 in 3,000.

Again, that’s awesome!

I can personally attest that there is nothing in this world like seeing your child brought into this world, so getting to experience it again — for a second set of twins, no less — is cause for congratulations.

Just not if you’re on the left, apparently.

It didn’t take long for the parasitic progressives of Twitter to latch onto that Walsh announcement to try and suck all of the joy out of it.

Here’s “Oscar nominated screenwriter” Josh Olson randomly responding to Walsh’s tweet with unfounded vitriol, calling him “a genuinely terrible father.”

It wasn’t clear what Olson was talking about. Was it Walsh’s “master plan” joke, or that he touted that the men outnumber the women?

Here’s another Twitter user lambasting Walsh’s “creepy and weird” rhetoric.

Podcaster Bob Cesca immediately chose the path of sexualizing Walsh’s newborn twins … which is a choice.

To be sure, there were also ample congratulations found in those Twitter replies, but it’s hard not to let the few bad apples spoil the batch in this instance.

At the end of the day, that really does appear to be the modus operandi of the left.

If there’s any fun, joyous or loving news out there, many of them feel the need to suck it dry.

Just look at this photo. How can you find anything to hate?

Behind Walsh’s gruff exterior, it’s pretty clear he has a soft spot when it comes to his children.

And that appears to drive the left absolutely nuts.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

