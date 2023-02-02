Couple Abandons Baby at Airport Check-In After Arriving Without a Ticket for the Infant

It seems that things are always changing in terms of carry-on luggage, baggage fees and the age at which children are required to have an airline ticket to fly.

There was apparently some confusion for a couple planning to fly with an infant from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Brussels on Tuesday, according to CNN.

The couple had Belgian passports and had purchased tickets for their Ryanair flight, but they didn’t have a boarding pass for their baby.

They arrived late for their flight at Ben Gurion International Airport “without a ticket for the baby,” the Israeli Airport Authority said in a statement to CNN.

The check-in was closed at that point, so the couple took off toward their gate — leaving the infant behind.

“The couple left the infant seat with the baby and ran toward the security checks at Terminal 1 in an attempt to reach the boarding gate for the flight,” the airport authority said.

The airport staff didn’t notice right away.

Then the stroller was spotted beside the check-in desk, and staff pulled back a blanket covering the infant.







According to a translated report from Israel’s N12, the Ryanair station manager said all of the employees were shocked.

“We have never encountered anything like this,” the manager said.

The outlet reported police briefly took the couple into questioning with the baby.

Israeli police told CNN the matter appeared to be resolved when officers arrived on the scene.

“The baby was with the parents and there’s no further investigation,” a police spokesman said.

The Ryanair website indicates there is a fee of €/£25 — about $30 — for each infant per one-way flight if the baby is seated in an adult’s lap. A ticket is required if the infant will be traveling in a car seat.

Traveling can sometimes be stressful, especially when little ones are along for the trip.

Here are a few tips from Healthline that can make the journey a bit easier:

• Consider waiting until an infant is at least 3 months old, when his or her immune system is better developed.

• Be aware of the airline’s policy regarding strollers, car seats and baggage that will be checked.

• Consider changing the baby’s diaper before boarding the flight.

• Attempt to select flight times that coincide with the baby’s sleep patterns.

• Attempt to choose flights that allow for feeding the baby during takeoff and landing.

• Choose an aisle seat if possible.

• Make a point of arriving at the gate at least 30 minutes early.

• Pack more baby supplies than you expect to need.

These are just a few ideas that can make for an easier flight with an infant.

