It must have been a frightening and joyous time when Daniel Johnson’s son, Remington Hayze Johnson was first born.

No doubt that on one day in particular when he was singing the Elevation Worship song “Hallelujah Here Below” to his son, the little baby’s reaction will live in the memory of the Texas dad forever.

“Remington Hayze Johnson. Proof that God is faithful. Born 4 months early and given a 21% chance of survival. Today we are 2 1/2 months old giving God all the praise He deserves,” according to a TikTok video Johnson posted.

Johnson was gently patting his son and singing praise to God.

Then, just over 30 seconds into the video, Remington began to slowly raise his arm and hand in what looks like worshipful agreement with his dad to give praise God.

Johnson’s range of emotions, from joy to tears, is sure to bring empathetic tears to the eyes of anyone who views the video.

The video went viral and has been viewed well over 1 million times, according to CBN News.

Remington’s response is certainly an interesting one.

Most parents are aware that singing a lullaby to their baby will help that child to experience a sense of calm.

In a study about how infants respond to music, researchers found that infants generally had a decrease in their heart rate and pupil dilation, and there was an overall calming impact on their nervous system, according to The Harvard Gazette.

So Remington’s response of a raised arm and open hand to his dad singing a Christian worship song could be considered an unusual response for an infant.

There is certainly some Biblical evidence that babies are sensitive to the presence of God and able to praise God even in the womb.

Consider the Gospel of Luke 1:41-42 when Mary was pregnant with Jesus and went to visit her cousin, Elizabeth:

” And when Elizabeth heard the greeting of Mary, the baby leaped in her womb. And Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit, and she exclaimed with a loud cry, “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb!”

Perhaps even more telling evidence that children are able to recognize the presence of God and when he is at work is found in Matthew 21:15-16:

“But when the chief priests and the scribes saw the wonderful things that he did, and the children crying out in the temple, ‘Hosanna to the Son of David!’ they were indignant, and they said to him, ‘Do you hear what these are saying?’

“And Jesus said to them, ‘Yes; have you never read,

“‘Out of the mouth of infants and nursing babies

you have prepared praise’?”

