Protesters stand in front of riot police during a demonstration against French legislation making a COVID-19 health pass compulsory to visit a cafe, board a plane or travel on an inter-city train in Paris on Saturday. (Geoffroy van der Hasselt - AFP / Getty Images)

Cries of Liberty Ring Out as Vaccine Passport Protest Meets Riot Cops, Gets Hit with Tear Gas

Kipp Jones July 31, 2021 at 3:03pm
Thousands of people across France took to the streets on Saturday for the third weekend in a row to protest the country’s vaccine passports, with some demonstrations turning violent in the capital.

French lawmakers have passed a bill requiring citizens to present proof of vaccination before entering restaurants and other venues.

The so-called COVID-19 “green pass” is set to be introduced in most of the country on Aug. 9, according to The Associated Press.

Anti-vaccine passport protesters have gathered across France in increasingly large numbers.

Using the slogan “liberty,” an estimated 204,000 people nationwide took part in Saturday’s protests, including 14,250 in Paris.

While most of the protests were peaceful, videos posted online showed some clashes with riot police.

Officers used tear gas and a water cannon against violent crowds in Paris, according to the AP. Three officers were reportedly injured.

Francois Asselineau, the leader of a small French political party, called on people to oppose the “absurd, unjust and totally liberty-killing” vaccine passports in a video on the party’s website.

One protester, who recently resigned from her job as a nurse, called the vaccine pass a form of government blackmail.

“I think that we mustn’t be told what to do,” the unnamed woman said.

“And now, suddenly we are told that if we don’t get vaccinated it is our fault that people are contaminated. I think it is sickening.”

All French health care workers will be required to receive the vaccine by mid-September.

The AP reported that a majority of French citizens support the vaccine passport. More than half of the French people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
