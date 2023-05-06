Fox News executives may want to avert their eyes and avoid this viral clip of now-former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Because if it’s any indication about how the rest of America feels about Carlson, it’s clear that Fox News has made a massive, bungling mistake.

The clip in question was shared by young conservative influencer Brilyn Hollyhand, and it showcased Carlson’s first appearance since his unceremonious split from the suddenly-struggling news network.

You can take a look for yourself below, but you may want to turn the volume down just a smidge:

Tucker gets a standing ovation last night in Oxford, AL at the Rainbow Omega charity event…his first public event since leaving Fox last week! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ucPMOpxX4s — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) May 5, 2023

Carlson spoke on Thursday at a jam-packed Oxford Performing Arts Center as the featured speaker at Rainbow Omega’s annual fundraising event.

Rainbow Omega is a faith-based nonprofit based in Alabama that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

One YouTuber who was at the event posted a video clip of Carlson’s remarks. The audio can be a bit difficult to decipher at times, but you can’t deny the emotive reactions that Carlson was getting.







“Thank you,” Carlson said in response to the thunderous ovation he got. That ovation legitimately went for about 20 seconds.

“I think I’m probably the first unemployed person ever invited to speak,” Carlson quipped to raucous laughter. “It’s funny, I never give speeches because I’m working. And when I accepted this speech, I don’t know six months ago or something, I didn’t realize how much free time I would have. One never knows, does one?”

Cue more laughter, as by this point just a minute into his speech, Carlson clearly had the entire audience hanging on his every word.

As to why Carlson was giving this speech? He claimed he had two reasons.

The first: “I do love Alabama.”

Unsurprisingly, that drew another round of applause from the audience in attendance in Oxford, Alabama.

Carlson then just showered more praise on the Cotton State, complimenting Alabama’s kind citizens, good food and lack of judgment.

The second reason: “But the second and maybe primary reason I wanted to come to this especially is because I, really in a sincere way, support what (Rainbow Omega does). Which is helping people, not in an abstract way but an actual way.”

Will Tucker Carlson’s following grow now that he’s gone from Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The entire hourlong speech is worth a listen (if, again, a bit hard to decipher). It just goes to show you that Carlson, despite being the biggest star on Fox News for years, is as humble and self-deprecating a person as you’ll find.

Carlson, clearly still a beloved icon within conservatism, has not given any indication about what his future holds.

Reports have circulated that Carlson is working on a contract buyout with Fox News so that he can venture into other projects, such as hosting an independent GOP presidential debate.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.