Share
News

Crowd Gives a Standing Ovation as Tucker Carlson Makes First Public Appearance Since Fox News Firing

 By Bryan Chai  May 6, 2023 at 12:59pm
Share

Fox News executives may want to avert their eyes and avoid this viral clip of now-former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Because if it’s any indication about how the rest of America feels about Carlson, it’s clear that Fox News has made a massive, bungling mistake.

The clip in question was shared by young conservative influencer Brilyn Hollyhand, and it showcased Carlson’s first appearance since his unceremonious split from the suddenly-struggling news network.

You can take a look for yourself below, but you may want to turn the volume down just a smidge:

Trending:
Twitter Forced to Pull Out the History Book After Joe Biden Lies to the American People Once Again

Carlson spoke on Thursday at a jam-packed Oxford Performing Arts Center as the featured speaker at Rainbow Omega’s annual fundraising event.

Rainbow Omega is a faith-based nonprofit based in Alabama that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

One YouTuber who was at the event posted a video clip of Carlson’s remarks. The audio can be a bit difficult to decipher at times, but you can’t deny the emotive reactions that Carlson was getting.



“Thank you,” Carlson said in response to the thunderous ovation he got. That ovation legitimately went for about 20 seconds.

“I think I’m probably the first unemployed person ever invited to speak,” Carlson quipped to raucous laughter. “It’s funny, I never give speeches because I’m working. And when I accepted this speech, I don’t know six months ago or something, I didn’t realize how much free time I would have. One never knows, does one?”

Cue more laughter, as by this point just a minute into his speech, Carlson clearly had the entire audience hanging on his every word.

As to why Carlson was giving this speech? He claimed he had two reasons.

The first: “I do love Alabama.”

Related:
Furious Fox News Takes Action Over Leak of Behind-the-Scenes Videos That Make Tucker Carlson Look Good

Unsurprisingly, that drew another round of applause from the audience in attendance in Oxford, Alabama.

Carlson then just showered more praise on the Cotton State, complimenting Alabama’s kind citizens, good food and lack of judgment.

The second reason: “But the second and maybe primary reason I wanted to come to this especially is because I, really in a sincere way, support what (Rainbow Omega does). Which is helping people, not in an abstract way but an actual way.”

Will Tucker Carlson’s following grow now that he’s gone from Fox News?

The entire hourlong speech is worth a listen (if, again, a bit hard to decipher). It just goes to show you that Carlson, despite being the biggest star on Fox News for years, is as humble and self-deprecating a person as you’ll find.

Carlson, clearly still a beloved icon within conservatism, has not given any indication about what his future holds.

Reports have circulated that Carlson is working on a contract buyout with Fox News so that he can venture into other projects, such as hosting an independent GOP presidential debate.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Crowd Gives a Standing Ovation as Tucker Carlson Makes First Public Appearance Since Fox News Firing
'Fat-Shaming' Will Be Edited Out of 'Bluey' Episode, US Kids Will Not Get the Original Version
Trainer Suspended Following Suspicious Horse Deaths Days Before Kentucky Derby: 'Something's Not Right'
Do They Have Any Fans Left? 'Extinct' Bud Light Now Facing Second Boycott, But from Leftists This Time
Furious Fox News Takes Action Over Leak of Behind-the-Scenes Videos That Make Tucker Carlson Look Good
See more...

Conversation