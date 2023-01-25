Damar Hamlin and Teammate Josh Allen Respond to Viral Conspiracy Theories

The Buffalo Bills are rejecting a conspiracy theory surrounding injured safety Damar Hamlin.

Quarterback Josh Allen addressed baseless claims that a body double appeared in the place of Hamlin at the Bills’ Sunday playoff game, speaking in a Tuesday interview with Kyle Brandt.

“That’s stupid… you said there’s mainstream media outlets pushing this?” Allen said of internet theories that a body double masqueraded as Hamlin at the game.

“One, that’s Damar’s swag, he likes wearing that. Two, he was in the locker room with us pregame. So yes, that was Damar. There’s absolutely zero chance — that’s the Damar Hamlin, that’s our guy, that’s our brother, he was with us pregame, postgame, he was up in the suite with his family, his little brother, 100 percent.”

“So people need to stop. Stop that s***.”

Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac injury in a game earlier this month, appeared at Highmark Stadium for the Bills’ playoff game on Sunday as an inactive player. He wore sunglasses and a hoodie at the contest.

Hamlin appeared to respond to the speculation on the internet by tweeting a photo of himself — which he captioned “clone.”

Hamlin later thanked Bills fans for their support during the game. He tweeted, “Thankful for all the GENUINE love, thoughts & prayers from all across the world.. y’all will hear from me soon!”

Thankful for all the GENUINE love, thoughts & prayers from all across the world.. y’all will hear from me soon! 3️⃣🫶🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 24, 2023

Fans hailed Hamlin with applause as he watched the game from a private suite.

Hamlin appeared in the Instagram story of his teammate Matt Milano the week before the Bills’ playoff game.

From Matt Milano’s Instagram story. Damar Hamlin. Unbelievable. Appears he is back “on campus” in Orchard Park. pic.twitter.com/toSCQI2b64 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 14, 2023



The Bills were eliminated in an upset loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, ending their season.

