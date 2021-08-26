Former Navy SEAL and Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw attacked President Joe Biden on Twitter on Thursday following two bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed multiple U.S. Marines.

“Mr. President, fix the mess you created. Stop running from it. We are still at war. You didn’t ‘end the war,’ you just gave the enemy new advantage,” Crenshaw tweeted.

“Go on offense, establish superiority, and don’t leave until all our citizens and allies are safe,” he added.

The strong words were not Crenshaw’s first criticism of Biden’s policies in Afghanistan.

“The world just witnessed the President of the United States take orders from a band of barbaric terrorists while ignoring the pleas of our international allies and American citizens he will leave behind,” the congressman tweeted on Tuesday.

“Joe Biden is a coward.”

Crenshaw himself came under fire on Monday when he blasted the Taliban in a controversial tweet.

“The only proper response from America to these dirty savage terrorists should be: Go f*** yourself,” he wrote.

The congressman’s reaction comes as the nation mourns a growing number of military casualties following two bombings outside the Kabul airport.

“We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Thursday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured,” he added.

“President Biden monitored the Kabul attack in the White House Situation Room with his national security team, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley,” ABC News reported.

“The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan has just issued a new warning that ‘U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time,” Fox News reported Thursday morning.

“‘There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire,’ the alert said. ‘U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.'”

