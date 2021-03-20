Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

DC Fencing to Be Removed After Capitol Police Admit No 'Credible Threat'

×
By Kipp Jones
Published March 20, 2021 at 10:33am
Mewe Share P Share

That uninviting outer fencing around the U.S. Capitol will reportedly come down in the coming days after it’s made a mockery of the principles this country was founded upon for more than two months.

Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett issued a memo on Friday announcing that the Capitol architect and the U.S. Capitol Police together “will remove the outer perimeter fencing around the Capitol complex sooner than initially anticipated.”

CNN reported that the move could come as early as this weekend, said Blodgett. The man told lawmakers that “there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing.”

The exercise in political theatrics was anticipated to last until the fall of this year. Without a boogeyman, apparently people who aren’t covetous of power made the decision to end the charade.

Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which was an ugly day in this country’s history — no matter which side of the political aisle you sit on — that fencing was erected around the building complex’s perimeter.

TRENDING: White House Releases Statement After Biden Falls While Boarding Air Force One

Democrats and other opportunists seized upon the building incursion to achieve their political ends. Washington, D.C. became a militarized zone filled with troops sleeping in parking garages while people who wanted to view the beauty of our nation’s capital instead saw an area that looked like Baghdad.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was essentially given what appeared to be her own private army while politicians demanded a physical barrier to protect them — as they’ve simultaneous denied the rest of us border security and a wall.

Many troops remain to protect lawmakers from a threat that doesn’t exist: conservative insurrectionists.

Buzz words such as “insurrection,” “sedition” and “treason” have been tossed since January by elected Democrats and the liberal media. These people, by and large, aren’t exactly patriots. The whole exercise has felt forced by a people who would have likely celebrated had the same building been burned to the ground by leftist rioters.

Do you think the fencing around the Capitol was put up purely for political purposes?

No building was burned on Jan.6, and after the crowd of protesters had disbursed and left the city after that day, there was never any real threat from politically engaged Americans, most of whom never went anywhere near the inside of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FBI arrested many of those who were accused of storming the building and continues to search for more. But most of those who traveled to Washington in January to make their voices heard peacefully went back home and back to their lives.

Horned-hat guy, Jacob Chansley, remains behind bars after he was accused of attempting to start a coup. That man’s painted face is representative of the events of the day and for what Democrats would have us believe is a threat to national stability.

How long were Democrats going to pretend that this image represented a serious threat to their power?

RELATED: National Guard General Wants to Bring His Weary Soldiers Home from DC, But the Biden Administration Won't Let Him: Report

There was never any coup coming. People in silly outfits don’t organize forced takeovers of stable countries. No hoard of angry MAGA voters was ever marching to seize control of the government in January, and one isn’t going to now.

None of that has mattered to lawmakers who desperately wanted and still want to expel former President Donald Trump and Trumpism from the zeitgeist. They demanded a wall — of all things — to protect them. Apparently, the Capitol Police finally saw through the absurdity of it all.

That thousands of feet of fencing was erected purely for show, and those thousands of National Guard troops guarding it have been and are still being used as human props. The fencing is coming down, which is a win for our republic.

There is one place right now which could both use a barrier and troops to protect it: the country’s border with Mexico, which is in a state of crisis.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







DC Fencing to Be Removed After Capitol Police Admit No 'Credible Threat'
Left Tries to Compare Biden Fall to Gerald Ford Slip, Video Proves They Are Nothing Alike
Flashback: Biden Mocked Trump for Stumbling on Ramp - Biden Just Fell Up Stairs 3 Times in a Row
Watch: Biden Falls Multiple Times Going Up the Stairs of Air Force One
Bill de Blasio Floats Possibility of Police Officers Confronting People About 'Hurtful' Conduct
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×