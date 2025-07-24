Declassified Intel Bombshell - CIA Officers Fought Brennan on Russia Collusion Doc, But He Overruled Them

As a young man, former CIA Director John Brennan voted for a Communist for President of the United States.

Decades later, mounting evidence suggests that Brennan, in order to craft a false narrative designed to undermine then-incoming President Donald Trump’s first administration, also behaved like a Stalinist.

On Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a declassified House Intelligence Committee Report that repeatedly showed Brennan, in the final weeks of President Barack Obama’s administration, overruling senior CIA officers on crucial points to produce an intelligence community assessment that supported the now-thoroughly debunked Russia collusion hoax regarding the 2016 presidential election.

The intelligence assessment in question, briefed to Obama on Jan. 5, 2017, and to then-President-Elect Trump the following day, concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 election with an eye toward helping Trump win.

Senior CIA officers, however, described Brennan as having strong-armed that conclusion into the intelligence assessment.

For context, recall that on Friday, Gabbard declassified evidence of what she described as an Obama-led “treasonous conspiracy.” Based on what the courageous Trump cabinet member called “manufactured and politicized intelligence,” Obama and his senior administration officials concocted the Russia collusion hoax.

On Dec. 8, 2016, for instance, the president’s daily intelligence briefing concluded that the Russians “did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure.”

After a meeting the next day in the White House Situation Room, however, the entire administration changed course. Based on “new guidance,” the Dec. 8 presidential daily briefing was never published.

Moreover, the documents Gabbard released Friday strongly suggested that the “new guidance” came from Obama himself.

In other words, one must view Brennan’s behavior during the crafting of the intelligence assessment in light of this “new guidance.”

According to the report released Wednesday, Brennan chose five CIA analysts to write the hastily produced intelligence community assessment.

At the then-CIA director’s insistence, the completed assessment included what the House report called “[o]ne scant, unclear, and unverifiable fragment of a sentence,” which served as “the only classified information cited” for the conclusion that Putin wanted to help Trump win.

One senior CIA operations officer described the fragment as controversial, to say the least.

“We don’t know what was meant by that” fragment, the officer said, adding that “five people read it five ways.”

Experienced Russia analysts did not want to include the fragment. In fact, they did exclude it from an early draft dated Dec. 20, 2016.

Brennan, however, “countermanded their decision,” and the fragment appeared in a revised report eight days later.

According to the House report, the intelligence community assessment also included another “substandard report from an unknown subsource” that seemed calculated to deceive.

As with the controversial fragment, this dubious piece of intelligence pointed to Putin’s preference for Trump. Incredibly, the intelligence community assessment indicated that the intelligence came from an “established source,” when in fact the “ultimate source of the information is unknown.”

“CIA professionals originally declined to publish this information,” the House Intelligence Committee Report read. They only did so in response to Brennan’s “post-election ‘full review’ order.”

Finally, in the most astonishing revelation of all, CIA officers reported that Brennan overruled them when they objected to the inclusion of the infamous Steele dossier, a piece of opposition research paid for by the Democratic National Committee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and designed to promote the lie that Trump colluded with Russia.

Incredibly, one CIA officer said that Brennan acknowledged the dossier’s myriad problems, but ordered its inclusion anyway.

“Yes, but doesn’t it ring true?” the then-CIA director allegedly said.

In 1976, Brennan voted for Gus Hall of the Communist Party for president.

In related news, Lavrentiy Beria, the chief of 20th-century Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s secret police, reportedly said, “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.”

Brennan, it seems, learned that lesson well.

