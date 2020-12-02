The mayor of Austin, Texas, flew in a private jet to Mexico where he filmed himself telling citizens to “stay home.”

Democratic Austin Mayor Steve Adler hosted 20 guests at an outdoor wedding and reception for his daughter at a hotel in downtown Austin in early November, the American-Statesman reported.

The following day he boarded a private jet with seven of the wedding guests and flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a vacation at the family timeshare.

“We need to stay home if you can,” Adler said in a Facebook video message to Austin residents.

“This is not the time to relax. We are going to be looking really closely. … We may have to close things down if we are not careful.”

TRENDING: Conservative Journalist Crashes CNN Meeting To Deliver Some Tough News

EXCLUSIVE: Austin Mayor Steve Adler told the public to “stay home if you can…this is not the time to relax” in a Nov. 9 Facebook video. He did not disclose that he was at a timeshare in Cabo San Lucas after flying on a private jet with eight family members and guests. pic.twitter.com/w1uZahGfpM — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 2, 2020

Adler filmed the Facebook video message from Mexico, according to the Statesman.

The mayor told the Statesman that his family carefully considered how to host the wedding and vacation safely and consulted with interim health director Dr. Mark Escott before the wedding. Guests underwent rapid COVID-19 tests and socially distanced, he said.

Do you think Adler violated his own coronavirus guidelines? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“At that point, I am with my family group and people who just tested,” Adler told the publication.

“It is not perfect. Obviously, there are infections that could happen, but I think all of us should be minimizing risks as best we can.”

Escott said at a news briefing the day after the mayor’s party went to Mexico: “If you’re going out to a restaurant, go out with your family, the people who live in your household, not with family and friends outside your household and start to decrease those travels outside of your home that are not necessary.”

The mayor told the Statesman that he did not violate his own regulations and that his trip to Mexico was not inconsistent with his message at the time.

Adler did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

RELATED: The Likely Date for Nationwide COVID Vaccine Rollout Has Just Been Revealed

“Everyday since March, I repeat that being home is the safest place for people to be,” Adler said in a Wednesday statement.

“Only at our most trying moments, like around Thanksgiving, have I asked people not to travel as part of extra precautions. It is safest to stay home. However, we aren’t asking people to never venture out. We ask everyone to be as safe as possible when they do.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.