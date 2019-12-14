Dem Rep. Richmond Caught Watching Golf During 'Very Serious' Impeachment Process

Democrats would have you believe they are reluctantly proceeding with impeachment and giving it the serious attitude it deserves.

Their actions, however, hint at a completely different mindset.

Take Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, whose role on the House Judiciary Committee gives him an important say in how and when impeachment will proceed. During a markup process on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a camera happened to capture what Richmond was doing.

Instead of paying attention to the proceedings that are changing the course of our nation, he was watching golf on his laptop.

“What on earth is Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond watching on his laptop during this impeachment markup?” GOP rapid response director Steve Guest wrote in a tweet. “To me, it looks like Rep. Richmond is watching the President’s Cup golf tournament.”

“Richmond’s actions are a DISGRACE.”

Watch the video below. Richmond and his laptop can be seen near the lower middle portion of the video. A follow-up tweet shows a zoomed-in version of the laptop, clearly showing an ongoing golf game.

What on earth is Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond watching on his laptop during this impeachment markup? To me, it looks like Rep. Richmond is watching the President’s Cup golf tournament. Richmond’s actions are a DISGRACE. #StopTheMadness pic.twitter.com/NloZVJCtHc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2019

Zoomed in. Yep. Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond is watching golf. pic.twitter.com/Qu0Npl8RrD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2019

It’s going to be hard to explain away this clear video evidence.

Does this look like someone taking part in what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called, “a very serious event in our country”?

No, it doesn’t.

Instead, it looks like someone slacking off on the job while taxpayers work to fund his six-figure salary. Keep in mind: Richmond wasn’t discreetly checking the score on his phone, but blatantly watching a game on his laptop.

If your boss caught you watching a golf tournament when you were supposed to be working, how do you think he would react?

Would you be chewed out? Demoted? Fired?

For Richmond, his Louisiana constituents are his boss. It’s up to them to decide whether the lawmaker is fit for his job or not after clear video evidence shows him catching up on a golf game during important congressional proceedings.

