A House Democrat suggested Sunday that black Americans are moving away from President Joe Biden and toward former President Donald Trump because they are unable to understand civics.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” where she spoke about new polling from The New York Times that shows Biden in big trouble in head-to-head matchups in a series of crucial swing states.

The survey, which was released just one year before voters head to the polls, showed Biden struggling mightily in swing states and also showed him struggling with black voters.

Former Obama administration adviser David Axelrod was among those who expressed anxiety about the poll’s findings:

The greatest concern is that his biggest liability is the one thing he can’t change. Among all the unpredictables there is one thing that is sure: the age arrow only points in one direction. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 5, 2023



Americans are all dealing with the consequences of the last election. Life is expensive, illegal immigrants are taking over large swaths of communities and the president appears determined to drag the country into another world war.

Black Americans are equally as affected by the inept White House as every other voting demographic.

But Crockett did not appear as though she was willing to entertain the idea that her own community is also suffering under cost-prohibitive Bidenomics.

She instead strongly implied that more back Americans are ready to walk away from Democrats and their dangerous spending habits because they’re not intelligent enough to see what is best for them.

“Here’s the deal. Perception is reality,” she said. “And so when you look at the data that was provided in this poll, it talks about how people feel. And when people decide whether they’re going to the poll or whether they’re not going to the poll, it’s all about how you feel in that moment.”

On the opinions of black Americans she added, “While the facts may not align with their feelings, their feelings are dictating their reality. Their reality is that they said they feel better or they felt better when Trump was in office.”

If suggesting that black America is not collectively gaslighting itself was not bad enough, she then challenged the intelligence of millions of people.

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Biden’s drop in support among Black Americans is because “feelings are dictating their reality” and they aren’t “understanding exactly how any of this works” pic.twitter.com/QtWcJnyxsh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2023



“But we’ve been trying to push back, but we’ve got some very popular African American artists that are out here saying things like, ‘Oh, I got checks when Trump was in office. I want those checks again,’ not understanding that that really came from Congress,” Crockett continued.

She concluded:

“So we’ve got a couple of things, the perception issue and then we also have an issue as it relates to civics in this country and people not understanding exactly how any of this works.”

If a Republican of any ethnicity had stated what Crockett did there would be calls right now for that person to resign. Crockett is a Democrat, so she will face no such calls from the establishment media.

But she was called out for her statements on social media:

“Wow! This is bad,” commentator Tomi Lahren wrote.

Is she saying that black voters are too dumb to understand what’s going on? Wow! This is bad. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 5, 2023

She’s essentially calling black people dumb — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 5, 2023

Wrong. Because Democrats do not care about Black voters. They just pander to them, using them as pawns to secure their vote, to obtain power, then discard of them later. This isn’t new. Maybe Black voters are finally starting to realize this. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 5, 2023

She basically called us the N-word… wow — GUNPOWDER & HOLYWATER (@status_culture) November 6, 2023

Oh, or reality is dictating their reality.. 😂 — Darren Carr (@DCarr75) November 5, 2023

As far as the “reality” Crockett spoke to as it pertains to Biden’s support among minority Americans, the reality is that Democrats feel so entitled to the black vote that during a moment when it appears many black Americans have finally had enough of the party’s disastrous policies, she has resorted to insulting their intelligence.

No one needs an Ivy League education to understand that budget-busting grocery bills and an open border are not sustainable.

