DHS Posts AI Image of Alligators in ICE Hats: 'Coming Soon!'

The Department of Homeland Security shared an amusing image on Saturday of alligators wearing “ICE” hats.

The comical picture, which was obviously generated by artificial intelligence, showed four alligators standing guard at a detention facility.

“Coming soon!” the post from DHS on the social media platform X announced.

Although the agency did not provide any context to the image, given the alligators — and their hats — the joke is likely a nod to “Alligator Alcatraz,” the new Florida detention center that will soon house illegal aliens.

Welcome to Alligator Alcatraz 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iQW8jDb4Z2 — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) June 28, 2025

The center is being built around an isolated airfield surrounded by swamps swarmed with mosquitoes, pythons, and alligators, according to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The facility is reportedly days away from being operational.

Tents, trailers, and other temporary structures will house criminals soon to be deported.

The state of Florida plans to have 5,000 beds ready to go by early July.

“We don’t need to build a lot of brick and mortar,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, Gov. Ron DeSantis’s former chief of staff, said of the project. “And thankfully, Mother Nature does a lot on the perimeter.”

Alligator Alcatraz looks beautiful. pic.twitter.com/eddoUrnOYU — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 28, 2025

“There’s really nowhere to go. If you’re housed there, if you’re detained there, there’s no way in, no way out,” Uthmeier added.

DeSantis shared a video Friday in which he gave Fox News anchor Steve Doocy a tour of the facility.

Florida is stepping up to help increase deportations and fulfill President Trump’s mandate to enforce immigration law.

Alligator Alcatraz is a secure facility in Florida that will stage criminal illegal aliens for efficient mass deportation. I gave @SteveDoocy a tour this… pic.twitter.com/jS6xK1u7Pm — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 27, 2025

“Florida is stepping up to help increase deportations and fulfill President Trump’s mandate to enforce immigration law,” the post from DeSantis read. “Alligator Alcatraz is a secure facility in Florida that will stage criminal illegal aliens for efficient mass deportation.”

Alligator Alcatraz, and other facilities like it, will give us the capability to lock up some of the worst scumbags who entered our country under the previous administration. I will continue to stand alongside our officers as they protect and defend our homeland. Make America… pic.twitter.com/m5jWyt49v7 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 28, 2025

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also endorsed Alligator Alcatraz.

“Alligator Alcatraz, and other facilities like it, will give us the capability to lock up some of the worst scumbags who entered our country under the previous administration,” Noem wrote on X.

“I will continue to stand alongside our officers as they protect and defend our homeland. Make America Safe,” she wrote.

