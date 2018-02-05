Diamond & Silk: Black Leaders Like Maxine Waters ‘Keep Black People Segregated’ to ‘Control Them’

Social media stars Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson hammered Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for growing rich while serving in public office and at the same time using that position to “control” fellow African Americans, keeping them “segregated” away from the American dream.

On his program over the weekend, Fox News anchor Jessie Watters asked Hardaway and Richardson to comment on Waters response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

In pre-taped remarks, which aired on BET following Trump’s address, the congresswoman said, “One speech cannot and does not make Donald Trump presidential … He is a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive and shameful racist.”

“Whenever he appears on TV there should be a disclaimer that says ‘This may be may not be acceptable for children,’” the California Democrat added.

Hardaway called out Waters for her decision not to attend the president’s speech, contrasting her actions with those of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

“He took a bullet, he bounced back and he was able to stand there to represent his district,” Hardaway stated. “Shame on Maxine Waters! Nothing is wrong with you, but you (weren’t) even there for the people you’re supposed to represent.”

Hardaway also pointed out, “(Waters) is the one who lives in a $4.6 million mansion on a $174,000 salary. She hasn’t done anything for her district. She has those people riding dirty, while she’s living high off the hog.”

.@DiamondandSilk: "[@MaxineWaters] lives in a $4.6 million mansion on the $174,000 salary. She hasn't done anything for her district." pic.twitter.com/8LAxkoZGEo — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 4, 2018

Richardson chimed in saying Waters does not want to see her black constituents in her district on Los Angeles’ south side improve their lot in life.

“It is so-called black leaders like Maxine Waters that keep black people segregated and stuck in the pains of their ancestors,” Richardson said. “Just to control them, so they can have control over them and not allow them to have this opportunity of being part of the American dream.”

Last week, Diamond and Silk took rapper Jay-Z (whose real name is Shawn Carter) to task for being among the liberal elites who want to keep black people poor.

In an interview on CNN, Carter, like Waters, accused Trump of being a racist. He also dismissed the notion that the Democratic Party pays lip service to help African Americans, while Trump’s policies have resulted in the lowest black unemployment rate ever recorded.

Carter, whose estimated worth is over $800 million, said, “Money is not — money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point. You treat people like human beings, then — that’s the main point.”

Hardaway responded to Carter’s comments on “Fox & Friends” stating, “Instead of him throwing shade, what he should have been doing is shedding light on the fact that black unemployment under this president is extremely low. Black home ownership is high.”

“If money don’t mean nothing, give your money away,” Richardson challenged Carter. “Or do your performances for free.”

“This is what we’re talking about with these liberals,” Hardaway said. “They try to use their influence and their power to try to sway people, but you want to sway people to continue to be poor, while they continue to be powerful so that we can be beneath them, but it’s not going to work.”

