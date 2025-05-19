'Dilbert' Creator and Political Pundit Scott Adams Reveals Terminal Medical Diagnosis

The creator of one of the most iconic comic strips in the world has revealed that he only has months left to live.

“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams took to his Rumble show on Monday to share the somber news.

You can view the entire episode of “Real Coffee With Scott Adams” here, but the relevant portion is clipped below:

Scott Adams just revealed that he has prostate cancer. 😔 https://t.co/qhC3kXVOKL pic.twitter.com/NztnKlpQK0 — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) May 19, 2025

Adams explained that he has aggressive prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones.

If that sounds at all familiar to you, it’s because that’s the same devastating health diagnosis that has rocked former President Joe Biden.

(In fact, Adams appears to mostly bring up his own health in relation to Biden’s weekend revelation.)

“I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones,” Adams said. “But I’ve had it longer than [Biden’s] had it.

“Well … longer than he’s admitted having it.

“So my life expectancy is … maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain this summer.”

Given that it was May 19 when he revealed this, that gave the comic creator just months left — at most.

Adams, who had become something of a rising voice in conservative spheres lately, received an outpouring of love and support upon the devastating reveal.

Prayers up for the great @ScottAdamsSays — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 19, 2025

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck penned a heartfelt tribute to Adams’ impact on social media platform X:

“Scott Adams is a rare man who impacted so many people that he will never really know the gravity of it. As he says here, his life expectancy is not likely to go past this summer but I hope it brings @ScottAdamsSays some peace to know he’ll live on through those of us he impacted.

“Everyone please lift him up in prayer and tell him now while he’s alive just how meaningful he’s been to your life.

“Don’t wait until he passes to do that.”

Adams created “Dilbert” as a satirical look at white-collar inanity in America. The first strip ran in 1989, and has become a cultural force since.

Apart from the comics’ evergreen messaging about the sometimes Sisyphean task of working in a micromanaged office environment — like Dilbert — the comics have taken on a life of their own.

The humble comic strips have turned into a veritable multimedia empire, with books, video games and a television series, all spawning from Adams’ original creation.

