Disney Trailer Reveals New Woke Castings of Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Lost 'Boys' in Remake

The woke culture warriors at The Walt Disney Company have decided that the time has come to distort the memory of more beloved stories and characters in the name of social justice.

Unable to come up with narratives that are new or interesting that minorities could be cast in, these woke executives seem content to simply race- and gender-swap popular stories from the past.

Disney is soon to release a remake of “The Little Mermaid,” with a black actress playing the main character — Ariel — in stark contrast to the traditional blue-eyed, fair-skinned mermaid of Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s fable.

This week Disney also released the trailer for “Peter Pan & Wendy,” a live-action remake of the timeless tale of Peter Pan with the same types of character re-imaginations.

For the role of Peter, Disney’s producers chose a young British actor whose professional call sheet describes his appearance as suited to characters who are “Indian, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Mixed Race, Latin American.”

It’s doubtful that’s what anyone pictures when they think of the Boy Who Never Grew Up and his dealings with the Darling children.

A traditionally white Tinkerbell has also been replaced by black actress Yara Shahidi who starred in the race-baiting, gentrification-themed comedy show “Black-ish.”

What did they do to Tinkerbell?

These recasts weren’t enough for Disney, however, as even the twins in Pan’s band of Lost Boys, who were white males who wore matching raccoon skin cloaks in the Disney animated movie, have been recast as black girls.

Much like the left has actively torn down institutions like the Boy Scouts, the Lost Boys also appear to have been infiltrated by “wokeness.”

Tiger Lily remains cast as a Native American under actress Alyssa Wapanatâhk, but I highly doubt the famous "What Makes the Red Man Red" will make a nostalgic appearance in the film.







The main antagonist of the story remains white, with Jude Law being cast as the villainous Captain Hook.

Much like the mindlessly celebrated play “Hamilton” recast the Founding Fathers as black but kept King George as a white villain, “Peter Pan & Wendy” follows the intersectional pattern of keeping whites cast as villains and the protagonists recast as various minorities.

The dangerous narrative being propagated here is that to be white is to be evil by nature, while to be non-white is to occupy the moral and spiritual high ground solely on the basis on skin color.

It also raises the question as to why it is “inclusive” to write white protagonists out of their traditional and historical roles but would no doubt be considered “offensive” if Tiger Lily were to be replaced by another race.

“Black Panther” is a popular Marvel creation involving a fictional race of African people who have secretly created the most technologically advanced nation on earth.

I can only imagine the outrage if someone like Gary Oldman were to suddenly be cast as the next “Black Panther” chieftain to rule the fictional world of Wakanda.

I also doubt the world will ever see a black remake of other Disney classics like Mulan or Pocahantas, which feature non-white cultures and non-white protagonists.

The double standard is so appallingly apparent that you have to wonder what the real agenda is as these “woke” movies have not been performing well but continue to be made. (“Lightyear” the “Toy Story” franchise prequel that infamously included a lesbian kiss, and “Strange World,” the science fiction saga featuring an openly gay teenager, both bombed at the box office.)

The agenda is to uproot white, American culture so dramatically that even the stories that have been embraced and cultivated for the world to enjoy have to be subverted to such an extent that anyone who doesn’t like it is a racist.

Yuri Bezmenov was a Soviet informant and KGB operative who defected to the United States in the early 1970s and explained the communist tactic of “ideological subversion.”







He stated, “The highest art of warfare is not to fight at all, but to subvert anything of value in the country of your enemy until such time that perception of reality of your enemy is screwed up to such an extent that he does not perceive you as an enemy … after which you can take your enemy without a single shot being fired.”

Keep these cunning tactics in mind as you see traditionally American institutions like Disney continue to push woke agendas in these seemingly harmless remakes that are clearly attempts at erasing the culture that made this country the greatest the world has ever seen.

