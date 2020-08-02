According to the Chinese Communist Party’s account of the coronavirus pandemic, the communist nation did everything in its power to stop the viral outbreak and warn other nations of the danger.

Of course, reality paints a much different picture.

Now, a doctor has come forward with even more proof that China ignored experts fighting against the then-unknown disease, robbing the world of precious time to prepare for the arrival of COVID-19.

Dr. Yuen Kwok-yung revealed his shocking experience on an episode of the BBC documentary series “Panorama” that aired Monday.

The doctor made his startling discovery after diagnosing a family in Shenzhen, China, with the mysterious viral disease on Jan. 12.

Only a few members of the family had traveled to Wuhan, a city more than 500 miles away.

Yuen, one of the doctors behind the identification of the original SARS virus, recognized the gravity of the family cluster.

This was major proof that the mysterious virus behind the disease was jumping from person to person with ease.

“I have the experience of diagnosing cases in Shenzhen, and I know how efficiently the virus was spreading,” Yuen explained, “and I know that it is acquired from hospital[s], and I know that it can go with people by flights from one city to thousands of miles away.”

China kept the knowledge close for more than a week, until revealing on Jan. 20 that the virus was able to spread between humans.

A few days Yuen’s dicovery, the World Health Organization was parroting Chinese claims that the disease was not contagious between humans.

“I do suspect that [local officials] have been doing some cover-up locally at Wuhan,” Yuen said. “The local officials who are supposed to immediately relay the information has not allowed this to be done as readily as it should.”

By Jan. 23, it was clear the virus was very contagious — and that China had lost control of it.

Wuhan was locked down, followed by other Chinese cities.

At one point, more than 700 million people were under some form of lockdown by the communist government.

Yuen was not the only one to raise the alarm as the Chinese government struggled to control the flow of information.

Dr. Li Wenliang, another professional who tried to warn the world about the virus, was silenced by the Chinese government and forced to recant his statements. He later died from the virus.

One virologist fled her native China, telling the world that the ruling communist party facilitated a cover-up of the outbreak to absolve itself of any responsibility for COVID-19.

It seems that every day, China’s role in this disastrous pandemic becomes ever more apparent.

As the world struggles to overcome hardships from the ongoing coronavirus outbreaks, it’s clear that China needs to be held accountable for its deadly lies.

