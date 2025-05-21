Share
Media personality Duane Chapman, known in the media as "Dog the Bounty Hunter" promotes his book "When Mercy Is Shown, Mercy Is Given" at Borders Wall Street on March 19, 2010 in New York City.
Media personality Duane Chapman, known in the media as "Dog the Bounty Hunter" promotes his book "When Mercy Is Shown, Mercy Is Given" at Borders Wall Street on March 19, 2010 in New York City. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Speaks on Louisiana Jailbreak: 'Definitely an Inside Job'

 By Jared Harris  May 21, 2025 at 8:27am
A massive jailbreak saw ten inmates flee a New Orleans jail, sending authorities scrambling and raising serious concerns about security at the facility.

Considering the scale of the May 16 jailbreak at the Orleans Parish Justice Center and the fact that six of the fugitives are still at large, speculation is raging about how much help these men have been receiving.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman echoed the theory that the breakout was facilitated by an inside connection. Chapman also speculated that the help may be ongoing.

“What [are] ten felons doing in one cell?” Chapman asked, according to Fox News. “How did they ever get out of there without anyone watching them?

“So I think that far, not seeing surveillance and all that, I think it is definitely an inside job.”

As of Tuesday, only five of the ten fugitives have been recaptured, with the most recent being the Tuesday arrest of Corey Boyd, per CNN.

Authorities believe some of the escapees may have fled the New Orleans area, but that most are still present. Chapman says it’s possible that someone is helping conceal the missing men.

Chapman also speculated that they could have a meeting place arranged, but the ongoing manhunt may disrupt that plan.

Officials say the fugitives have been able to escape the few times the manhunt has come close to catching them.

Did these escapees have help from inside the jail?

The jailbreak highlighted serious apparent issues with the facility and its staffing.

Portions of surveillance video show inmates forcing a cell door open, running from the facility itself, and crossing I-10. Multiple employees were suspended following the escape.

It’s believed the inmates removed a jail toilet from the wall and slipped through the narrow gap left.

The escape went unnoticed for over eight hours, only being realized on morning headcount.

One jail employee, 33-year-old Sterling Williams, was arrested after allegedly cutting the water to the cell so inmates could escape, giving credence to Chapman’s theory.

Williams is charged with ten counts of principal to simple escape and one of malfeasance in office.

He reportedly said inmates forced him to help in the escape on threat of violence, a claim Chapman cast doubt on.

As for the remaining escapees, Chapman says he feels “sorry for them,” as all they are doing is adding on to any sentence they may receive for their original charges.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 2,000 articles and assigned tens of thousands more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Speaks on Louisiana Jailbreak: 'Definitely an Inside Job'
Conversation