Dogs are observant and intelligent creatures — some more than others, and some almost concerningly so. Dexter falls into the latter category.

Dexter is a mutt on a mission, as he proved in February. His owner, Jeremy Henson, had left for Las Vegas and had gotten Dexter all set up at a local doggy daycare, but Dexter decided he’d be more comfortable at home.

So he broke out and ran two miles to get back to his house. When he arrived at the empty dwelling, he made his presence known by ringing the doorbell, and when Henson got the notification from his Ring doorbell, he realized what had happened.







“So, we’re in Zion National Park/Vegas this week & Dexter is staying at a local doggy day care,” Henson posted on Facebook. “Imagine our surprise when he rang our ring doorbell!”

The determined dog had illustrated that he’d been paying attention by mapping out their local area while out on walks, ringing the doorbell and appearing to try to get his paws around the doorknob to open the door and let himself in.







“He’s safe, but look at that 2nd pic! He was trying HARD to use that doorknob,” the post continued.

“I’m glad I walk him all over our area so he knew how to get home bc it could have turned out WAY worse with the blizzard approaching.”







Henson spoke to Dexter through the speaker function of the doorbell to keep him calm. Thankfully, a nearby friend was able to go over and secure the headstrong Dexter, which was especially crucial as a storm was rolling in.

As time passed, his story circulated, and people were charmed and amused by his antics.

“We adopted Dexter to be a watchdog for my wife while I traveled, and he takes that job VERY seriously, so that’s probably why he was so determined to come home,” Henson said in a statement, according to People.







Henson also made it clear that they weren’t holding anything against the daycare they’d used and declined to make the name of the business public because they didn’t want them to receive any backlash.

He has, however, made it clear they’re very thankful for their Ring camera doorbell.

“Previously, it made me feel safe knowing that whenever anyone came to our doorstep, we would be notified of it,” he said. “But now, I truly believe that the Ring Doorbell saved my dog’s life.

“Without it, he may have been stuck outside and wouldn’t have been able to find a warm spot to stay safe.”

