Dog Waits Patiently Nearly Every Day To Give Favorite Mailman Hug

By Kim Davis
Published February 22, 2020 at 12:22am
Meet Moose the dog, who lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with his proud human parents.

Moose, a 1-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever, has a special affection for the neighborhood mailman, a meeting that was love at first sight for both.

Moose, whose life is chronicled on Instagram, noticed in early 2020 that a new mailman was walking up the driveway each day to drop off the mail.

For a time, he watched the mailman from the window, until a January day when Moose begged to be let outside so he could meet his soon-to-be new best friend in person.

Moose sat patiently in the driveway as the mailman walked toward him, wearing a friendly smile on his face.

As the mailman got closer, Moose’s tail started wagging with excitement and soon, he was unable to contain himself as he greeted the mailman with enthusiasm.

Moose jumped up toward the mailman, unattractive behavior to some, but a behavior the mailman did not seem to mind at all.

The mailman greeted the pup, scratching his ears and petting his soft golden fur.

Meghan Gruszynski, Moose’s owner, watched the introduction with delight.

“It was adorable,” Gruszynsk told The Dodo. “I loved how much he loved our boy and loved how much Moose loved saying hi to him.”

Soon, the greetings became a regular occurrence, and the family learned a heartbreaking detail about their mailman’s personal life: He was grieving the death of his own dog.

Without his furry friend to greet him after work anymore, Moose was an especially bright spot on the mailman’s route.

“I’ve come to find out our mailman’s dog recently passed away,” Gruszynski said. “He loves how much love Moose gives him every time he is out on his route.”

Last week, Gruszynski shared another clip of Moose and the mailman, saying it had been a week since they last saw one another.

“A heartfelt reunion!” she wrote.

Gruszynski said she looks forward to watching their pair’s relationship grow over time.

“Hopefully it continues for many, many years!” she said. “He’s our mailman ’til he retires, so it should be fun watching their love.”

Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
