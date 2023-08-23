Share
Commentary

Drunk Driver Experiences Power of Moving Train Firsthand, Car Ripped and Tossed Around Like a Piece of Cheap Cardboard

 By Joe Saunders  August 23, 2023 at 2:20pm
Share

He didn’t sleep it off nearly enough.

A driver who told police he’d been out drinking Sunday night woke up hungry for breakfast on Monday and decided to get behind the wheel of his car.

Driving while you’re still drunk is a bad idea under any circumstances, but when a train comes into the picture, it can get a whole lot worse.

In a video getting wide attention after being picked up by Fox News, the driver’s car is seen plowing straight through a crossing rail and directly into a speeding passenger train.

The incident took place near Jiamin, Taiwan, about 70 miles south of the island country’s capital of Taipei.

Trending:
Fox News' Peter Doocy Says There's Something He Can't Explain About Biden's Trip to Maui

Considering there were no serious injuries, it’s got to be seen to be believed:

According to the news site ViralPress, a sensationalistic partner of Reuters, the collision occurred at about 6:40 a.m. Monday local time (about 6:40 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time). That’s prime morning commuter time for the northbound train, carrying passengers in the direction of the capital city.

Should drunk drivers face harsher punishment?

The driver said he never saw the train coming. Judging by the speed he hit the crossing rail and then the train itself, it’s a good bet that’s true — in fact, it’s a good bet that the driver wasn’t seeing anything at all. (If he had, it probably would have been two trains.)

The 20-year-old survived the collision with only minor injuries. That’s pretty miraculous, considering his vehicle had just been tossed around like a piece of cheap cardboard.

The train was barrelling along with 700 passengers and crew, according to the Taiwan News, an English-language outlet based in Taipei.

None of the passengers were injured, according to Fox.

The driver was “was detained for alleged drunk driving and putting members of the public in danger,” ViralPress reported.

Related:
Even CNN Can't Help But Admit the Biden Admin Just Got Steamrolled by China

He might have learned a lesson. But as always, there was a public lesson to be learned.

“We urge people not to drive after drinking,” local railroad police said in a statement, according to ViralPress.

“We must also remind drivers to be careful when crossing level crossings, and to always yield to trains.”

“Always yield to trains” is one of the great pieces of advice of all time. It’s like “buy low, sell high,” “don’t do anything they’ll make fun of you for in the emergency room,” or “don’t hire Dylan Mulvaney to push your beer.”

Lessons like that can make life longer — and a good deal healthier.

Experiencing the raw power of a moving train is something that’s much more enjoyable from the inside than it is running headlong into it in a drunken stupor.

But if you experience it like this guy, and are around to tell the story, you’re one of the luckiest men alive.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Drunk Driver Experiences Power of Moving Train Firsthand, Car Ripped and Tossed Around Like a Piece of Cheap Cardboard
Explosive Report: Judge in Trump Jan 6 Case Previously Said in Open Court He's Guilty of Crimes
Cyclist Caught on Camera Kicking Trump Sign, Returns at Night for Something Even Worse
CNN Analyst Runs Through Three New Polls, Warns Viewers Trump Has a Real Shot at Beating Biden in 2024
Hunter Biden Was Personally Involved in Trump Impeachment: Shocking Report
See more...

Conversation