Dwayne Johnson looks on during the "Black Adam" Fan Event at Museo Anahuacalli on Oct. 3 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Hector Vivas / Getty Images)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Announces His 2024 Election Plans

 By Elizabeth Delaney  October 12, 2022 at 6:24pm
Perhaps many people felt there was a certain amount of hope in the notion of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson running for president in 2024.

Americans are living in a time when inflation is being reported as the highest it’s ever been in history, according to PBS.

People are struggling to put food on the table, pay their mortgages or rent, make their car payments and more.

Just last week, the national mortgage rate reportedly reached almost seven percent, which is a 16-year high that’s more than double last year’s mortgage rates, according to The Hill.

So who can blame the American people for wanting to find hope in someone who isn’t really a part of the career politician club in Washington, D.C.?

Unfortunately, they won’t be finding it in a man who is nicknamed “The Rock.”



The former wrestler-turned-actor told CBS correspondent Tracy Smith in an interview on Sunday that running for president in 2024 is “off the table.”

“I will say this, ’cause it requires a B side to this: I love our country, and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy,” Johnson said.

Would you support Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson if he ever ended up running for president?

“And that’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.

“‘Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter’s growing up in these critical age and this critical time in her life,” Johnson continued.

“Sure, CEO sounds great! But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it,” Johnson said.

One has to respect Johnson’s decision to keep his focus on being present for his daughters.

However, Johnson did not fully rule out running in the future.

In a CNN interview on Tuesday, he added, “I have seriously considered it. You have to. When you start looking at some of these polls, and these numbers creep up into the 46 percent, 50 percent of the country would vote for me should I run, and I have been — I’ve been really moved by that.”

As much as this country needs leaders who are God-fearing, it also needs leaders and dads who understand the value of putting family ahead of career ambition.

About 70 percent of Americans believe that America is presently headed in the wrong direction, according to Rasmussen Reports.

The only way that America is going to get back on track again is to go back to remembering what’s truly important and lasting in life and make that the top priority again.

Elizabeth Delaney
