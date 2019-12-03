SECTIONS
Elderly Woman Reportedly Called Neighbor's Pit Bull a 'Bad Breed' Until Dog Saved Her Life

By Kim Davis
Published December 3, 2019 at 1:00pm
To many people, the thought of a pit bull invites feelings of mistrust and fear. One elderly woman reportedly felt the same way about her neighbor’s pit bull until the dog saved her life.

Meet Simba, a blue nose pit bull that lives in Sweden with his owner, Arjanit Mehana.

Mehana describes his dog as “wonderful,” but noticed that many people in his apartment complex showed apprehension about interacting with his pit bull.

One woman in particular, an elderly neighbor, wanted nothing to do with Simba.

“He always tried to greet her, but she called him mean and looked at him with fear,” Mehana told The Dodo. “She never liked him because he was a ‘bad’ breed.”

But a recent incident between Simba and the elderly woman left her with a new understanding of the breed she did not like.

Mehana told The Dodo that as he and Simba were returning home from a walk, Simba began behaving in an unusual manner.

“He stopped,” Mehana said. “He began to bark and run to the door where the neighbor lives. I pulled the leash but he refused to come.”

Confused, Mehana bent down to pick up his dog and carry him away from the neighbor’s door.

As he stooped down, Mehana heard a quiet, desperate voice coming from inside the apartment.

“I heard a weak voice shout for help,” Mehana recalled. “She said, ‘Please don’t go.’”

Mehana reached up to open the front door, which had been left unlocked. He and Simba walked inside to find that the woman had fallen down, was in pain and unable to move.

“She had broken her hip and been in her home for a while,” Mehana said.

He said the woman had sat alone for two full days, crying for help. Only Simba had heard her plea.

Mehana and Simba stayed with the woman until an ambulance came. As they waited, the woman thanked Simba for saving her.

“She said, ‘Thank you for hearing me.’ I thought she was talking to me at first,” Mehana said. “But then she said, ‘No, not you — the nice doggie.’”

Mehana hopes that Simba’s story will cause others to think twice before judging a dog based on its breed.

“I know Simba is a wonderful dog,” Mehana said. “But I hope this event will make people see bully breeds differently. We, as human beings, must deserve their loyalty and love.”

