“The condition of having or being composed of differing elements,” is the definition that Merriam-Webster gives for the term “diversity.”

You’re excused if that definition is unfamiliar to you, given the way that leftists have hijacked the real meaning of that word. For you see, to a leftist, “diversity” really means “the condition of having or being composed of differing elements, as long as they all agree with me.”

Fortunately, for those who felt Twitter had become a leftist cesspool, Elon Musk, self-proclaimed “Chief Twit” following his acquisition of the social media behemoth, has a more traditional concept of “diversity” in mind.

Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

“Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

While it’s not abundantly clear what Musk is referring to when it comes to “content decisions,” those potential “account reinstatements” have already caused a wave of fear among advertisers. Several advertisers have already threatened to boycott Twitter should a certain former president return to Twitter.

Either way, it sounds like the next major domino to fall (you know, after all the hacks have been fired), will be this “council.”

Assuming Musk sticks to his word and populates that council with left-leaning, right-leaning and moderate minds, he is showing off what “diversity” should mean.

Given the left’s propensity to jump to censorship of any viewpoint they disagree with, it will be fascinating to see how this develops in real time on Twitter.

It does need to be stressed that this type of council, even if it features some far-left loons, is exactly the type of “fair” setting conservatives have been clamoring for for years. This is on the assumption that Musk is serious about a diversity council, and isn’t using that term as a euphemism for legal counsel.

Too often, conservatives have found themselves in the exact scenario in social media:

“THIS IS FACT,” a leftist screams.

“Is it?” a complete moderate may ask.

“BAN HIM!!!!”

And more often than not, those arbiters of “truth” and “fairness” would quickly side with the leftist. Musk’s approach to this hot-button issue seems to be the fairest solution out there.

But truly, look no further than the response from the left and right as to what Musk’s council actually represents.

Conservatives, largely, are embracing this change. They are welcoming healthy debate on even footing.

Bro, we want you here. That’s the difference between us. https://t.co/CyFDXU9TMF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 28, 2022

Leftists?

I am truly disgusted that our democracy just sat around and watched while Elon took twitter a turned it into an authoritarian disaster. The fact that he fired those three great men as soon as he took over shows just how much of a BIGOT he is. I will be leaving twitter tonight. — X (@slumbeezy) October 28, 2022

They want nothing to do with even footing.

