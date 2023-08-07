Share
Elon Musk appears at the Vivatech technology fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris on June 16.
Elon Musk appears at the Vivatech technology fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris on June 16. (Joel Saget - AFP / Getty Images)

Elon Musk May Need Surgery, Is Getting MRI on Two Parts of His Body

 By Johnathan Jones  August 7, 2023 at 12:27pm
Elon Musk revealed over the weekend that he might need to have surgery before he can participate in a planned cage match against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

A fight between the tech titans has been teased since June as both have publicly and privately agreed to face off in the ring.

No date has been set for the agreed-upon fight, but it might be a while before Musk is physically ready to take on Zuckerberg, he said Sunday on his X social media platform, formerly Twitter.

Zuckerberg responded to comments from Musk that although he did not have time in his schedule to work out, he had been bringing weights into the office.

The 39-year-old Meta boss implied his 52-year-old opponent was stalling.

“I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath,” Zuckerberg wrote Sunday in a post on Meta’s Twitter-like platform, Threads.

 

One Twitter user took a shot at Zuckerberg and Threads, which has seen its number of users collapse since it was unveiled earlier this summer.

“Maybe he suggested it on Threads and no one noticed,” the person wrote. Musk responded with a laughing emoji.

The X owner then offered some information about his health as well as when he will be willing to get into an octagon with Zuckerberg.

“Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow,” Musk wrote.

“May require surgery before the fight can happen,” he said. “Will know this week.”

Musk’s comments about potentially needing surgery came hours after he said the fight would be streamed on X.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” the Tesla CEO tweeted. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

The two billionaires agreed in principle to a match in late June after Musk insulted Threads and joked that Zuckerberg, whose platforms are known for heavy censorship, wants to rule the world.

Musk later tweeted, “I’m up for a cage match if he is,” before UFC president Dana White began work to make a bout between the pair a reality.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




