Share
Commentary

Elon Musk Scores Big Win for 1st Amendment, Scares Shadowy 'Global Alliance for Responsible Media' Into Shutting Down

 By Randy DeSoto  August 8, 2024 at 1:30pm
Share

Score a win for free speech thanks to the efforts of Elon Musk’s X, Rumble and the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee among others.

Business Insider reported Thursday that the advertising trade group The World Federation of Advertisers told its member that it would be discontinuing its Global Alliance for Responsible Media initiative after X, Rumble and others filed an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

“Stephan Loerke, the CEO of the WFA, wrote in an email to members, seen by Business Insider, that the decision was ‘not made lightly’ but that GARM is a not-for-profit organization with limited resources,” the news outlet said.

Nonetheless, Loerke further stated that her organization intends to challenge the allegations in the suit in court and is confident that the outcome of the case “will demonstrate our full adherence to competition rules in all our activities.”

On Tuesday, Musk posted to X in response to video streaming platform Rumble joining the suit: “Everyone who has been boycotted should file a lawsuit in every country they’ve been boycotted.”

Trending:
Elon Musk Scores Big Win for 1st Amendment, Scares Shadowy 'Global Alliance for Responsible Media' Into Shutting Down

Rumble explained why it had made the move saying it “has joined @X to sue a cartel of advertisers and ad agencies who conspired to block ad revenue from going to certain platforms and content creators. GARM was a conspiracy to perpetrate an advertiser boycott of Rumble and others, and that’s illegal.”

Are you glad Elon Musk bought X?

Rumble is a video platform that provides an alternative to the liberal YouTube, which has shown itself more than willing to remove videos or suspend accounts that do not comply with its “guidelines,” which politically seem to be applied most often against conservative views.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino offered why her company decided to sue GARM and the WFA.

“I was shocked by the evidence uncovered by the House Judiciary Committee that a group of companies organized a systematic illegal boycott against X,” she said. “It is just wrong and that is why we are taking action.”

“The evidence and facts are on our side,” Yaccarino continued. “They conspired to boycott X, which threatens our ability to thrive in the future.”

Related:
Watch: Kamala's VP Choice Says 'There's No Guarantee to Free Speech'

“That puts your global town hall square, the one place you can express yourself freely and openly, at long term risk,” the CEO added.

Yaccarino concluded, “No small group of people should be able to monopolize what gets monetized.”

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, who had testified before the House Judiciary Committee last month, celebrated the news of GARM’s discontinuance with a post on X.

“Important win for free speech principles,” he wrote. “Well done, [Elon Musk], [House Judiciary], [Rumble] and all others who have pushed against the censorship regime of GARM.”

In his testimony before Congress, Shapiro said, “The First Amendment was not designed to enable workarounds by elected officials. It was directed at Congress. At you. You abdicate your fundamental duty when you exert pressure on private companies to censor speech.”

“And some in this room have been doing just that for years. We in the non-legacy media have been feeling the effects. In the name of the Constitution – and yes, in the name of democracy – it must stop,” the well-spoken Shapiro added.

The Western Journal has certainly felt the effect of what Shapiro described.

For now, score a big victory for the First Amendment and non-establishment views.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Elon Musk Scores Big Win for 1st Amendment, Scares Shadowy 'Global Alliance for Responsible Media' Into Shutting Down
Watch: Biden's Misstatement Says It All - No Peaceful Transfer of Power if Trump Wins
Hell Freezes Over: CNN Fact-Checks VP Pick Tim Walz' Military Experience, Making Kamala Harris Look Even Worse
Watch: JD Vance Drops Bomb on Tim Walz, Completely Dismantles Him Over Military Betrayal - 'When Were You Ever in War?'
Damning Report: Tim Walz Army Rank Was Reduced After He Quit, Never Did 'Retire'
See more...

Conversation