Embarrassing Biden Pic with Wonder Woman Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

Flames and torment aside, one imagines Hell as a place where lies prevail at all times.

For instance, imagine a situation in which an elderly man with a well-earned reputation for creepy behavior occupied the most powerful station in the world, and everyone around him knew that his severely diminished cognitive abilities not only prevented him from carrying out his official functions but had removed any theoretical restraints on said behavior, but they pretended otherwise, not only by continuing to trot him out in public but by referring to him, unironically, as “Mr. President.”

Such thoughts leap to mind when one sees a ridiculous new Christmas photo taken at the White House and posted Wednesday to the social media platform Instagram by 73-year-old actress Lynda Carter, who famously played the title role in the 1970s television series “Wonder Woman.”

In the photo, the 82-year-old President Joe Biden stood as close as possible to Carter.

Indeed, one cannot overstate Biden’s physical proximity to the Miss World 1972 beauty queen. The entire left side of the president’s torso disappeared behind Carter as he stood at an angle.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff also appeared in the photo. But they stood side-by-side, facing the camera.

Most hilariously of all, as Biden cozied up to Wonder Woman, first lady Jill Biden stood well to his right. She stood so far away, in fact, that she almost appeared to have photobombed the picture.

Christmas trees appeared fully visible on either end of the photo, so the people posing had plenty of space. In other words, the president had no spacial constrictions and thus no need to squeeze so close to Carter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynda Carter Altman (@reallyndacarter)

As one might expect, Carter supported Biden and Harris in 2024, citing abortion as the chief reason.

“If we want #ReproductiveFreedomNow, we need to turn out and vote in November! Our fundamental rights are on the line, and only President Biden and Vice President Harris will fight to protect them. I know Don and I know Joe, and I’m voting for JOE,” the former actress wrote in May on the social media platform X.

If we want #ReproductiveFreedomNow, we need to turn out and vote in November! Our fundamental rights are on the line, and only President Biden and Vice President Harris will fight to protect them. I know Don and I know Joe, and I’m voting for JOE. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/lDZr0QWcRj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 14, 2024

Thus, Carter’s Instagram followers generally gushed over the photo. But not all of them did.

“Why is Jill a mile apart from her husband?” one Instagram user wrote.

“But did you get sniffed?” another wrote, referring to the president’s well-documented propensity for sniffing women and children.

Meanwhile, X users found the photo and had a field day with it.

“Bwahahahaha!!!!! Looks like Biden is a fan of WonderWoman as well! Go on a get a sniff while you’re all in her space!!” one X user wrote.

Bwahahahaha!!!!! Looks like Biden is a fan of WonderWoman as well! Go on a get a sniff while you’re all in her space!! 💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/3X4rbi3yN6 — Shanntown (@shannonhall_art) December 19, 2024

Biden trying to cozy up to Lynda Carter in this Christmas photo is hilarious. I need to photoshop Trump next to Jill. pic.twitter.com/mCWcppwpDi — GodParticles (@G0DParticles) December 19, 2024

Perhaps the veteran actress’s surname had something to do with it.

Here’s then-Vice President Biden sniffing the hair of Stephanie Carter, wife of the late former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter, at his 2015 swearing-in ceremony:

Lucy Flores accusing Joe Biden of an inappropriate kiss is very believable. “She felt Biden lean in to smell her hair.” This picture is of Biden with Stephanie Carter, the wife of former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter. #LucyFlores pic.twitter.com/74nRNe7QRq — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 29, 2019

6. Biden whispers to Stephanie Carter during her husband’s swearing-in ceremony in February 2015. pic.twitter.com/76iupjkNp0 — Creepy (@creepydotorg) July 24, 2024

Mercifully, in 31 days this absurd Biden spectacle will end.

