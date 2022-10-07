Parler Share
Law enforcement officers stand looking a memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26.
Law enforcement officers stand looking a memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Entire Police Force for Uvalde School District Gets Bad News Months After They Failed to Act

 By Jennie Taer  October 7, 2022 at 1:14pm
The Uvalde, Texas, school district suspended its entire police force following the May school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will step in to provide security, according to a statement from the school district.

Lt. Miguel Hernandez, who was leading the department in the aftermath of the shooting, and the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School DistrictnDirector of Student Services Ken Mueller were also placed on administrative leave.

Mueller has already announced his retirement, according to ABC News.

Law enforcement has faced staunch criticism after waiting over an hour while heavily armed before entering a classroom to kill the shooter.

“We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition,” the school district said.

Families of the victims of the shooting camped outside the school district headquarters in recent days to protest police officers who were delayed in their repsonse to the shooting, The protesters praised Friday’s announcement, according to ABC News.

“They don’t know how to hire people. They don’t know how to vet officers. They haven’t provided proper training,” Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi, was killed during the massacre, told ABC News.

The school district on Thursday fired Crimson Elizondo, who was under investigation for her response to the shooting as a then-Department of Public Safety trooper. Elizondo previously resigned from DPS, freeing her of internal repercussions, according to ABC News.

On Aug. 24, the school board fired former Uvalde CISD police Chief Pete Arredondo.

The school district didn’t respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Conversation